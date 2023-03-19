Leo Will Meet Old Friends, Sagittarius Must Help a Needy

Check what’s in store for you today as per the zodiac signs.
Aries- Spend time with your family. Help your neighbors in time. Don’t lend money to anyone. Help in the marriage of a girl.
Lucky color- brown
Taurus- Respect your master. Do not care about others’ opinions. Problems will be solved by evening. Donate porridge.
Lucky color- blue
Gemini- Complete work on time. Lent money will be received. Help needy children. Donate Kesar Chandan.
Lucky color- purple
Cancer- Relationship problems will end. Try to get up early in the morning. The borrowed money will be returned. See the rising sun.
Lucky color- yellow
Leo- Will meet old friends. There can be an argument with the boss. A wrong decision will spoil the work. Donate white goods.
Lucky color- red
Virgo- There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. A guest may arrive. There is a possibility of getting stalled money back. Donate yellow items.
Lucky color- orange
Libra- The day will be good after noon. Handle urgent tasks carefully. Don’t force your views on others. Donate sweets.
Lucky color- yellow
Scorpio- Do not force anyone to accept your point. Luck will be with you. Stalled tasks will be completed. Donate clothes.
Lucky color- sky blue
Sagittarius- Don’t lie. Drive carefully. Help someone. Feed the birds.
Lucky color- ocher
Capricorn- Will find a job. Don’t lend money. Will have a child soon. Recite Durga Kavach.
Lucky color- ocher
Aquarius- Will move to the desired location. Should go for a walk with a friend. Spend time with your family. Worship Hanuman Ji.
Lucky color- blue
Pisces- The day will be full of laziness. Do your work by noon. Don’t befriend anyone today. Read Narayan Kavach.
Lucky color- golden
