Let’s welcome year-long celebrations with Fabindia this Pohela Baisakh

It is time to soak in the essence of Poila Baisakh that will prevail in our lives, minds and

culture. After all, new beginnings call for great celebrations, don’t they?

From colourful clothes to lavish feasts to beautiful decorations – this new year calls for

unparalleled enthusiasm, joy and positivity.

This Poila Baisakh, Fabindia has come up with a gorgeous festive edit that will instantly

elevate your look. From heritage motifs to evergreen textures and festive hues, Fabindia

offers a variety of sarees, kurtas, dupattas and accessories perfect for this celebration.

Cotton Silk/Chanderi Handloom Maheshwari Mustard Saree: Made with a perfect dose of

festive colours, this saree is a great pick for all the upcoming celebrations. Team it with

some polki jewellery or silver jhumkas to complete your look with elegance.

White Cotton Silk Saree: An all-time authentic combination – there is nothing that can beat

a red and white saree. Adorned with beautiful floral motifs this saree looks best with a

statement necklace or oxidized silver earrings.

Mint Kurta and Yellow Saree: Summer calls for colors brighter than the sun yet cooler like a

splash of fresh water. Team these timeless silhouettes with some handmade jewellery and

don some fresh flowers in your hairdo!

Kurta for men: Smart, Casual yet elegant – these slim-fit kurtas are a great pick for your day-

long celebrations. Team these contemporary kurtas for some modern-day accessories such

as rings, statement eyewear or watches.

Kidswear: Breathable fabrics clubbed with fun silhouettes – these lehenga choli sets for girls

to kurta pajama sets for boys are just perfect for the upcoming festivities.

Gifting: The arrival of the New Year presents a fresh chance to surprise your dear ones with

novel and splendid gifts. Dress them up in something elegant with kurtas, dresses, and

sarees. You can also pick some beautiful home decor items, bed linens and more.



Available at: Fabindia across all outlets in Kolkata