Lexus Design Award India 2023: Fostering the next generation of designers in India for crafting a better tomorrow

Lexus India announced the winners of the 6th edition of the prestigious design awards – “The Lexus Design Award India (LDAI)” at an event held in Delhi. The winners were selected from over 1000 high-quality entries basis Lexus’ three key design principles: Anticipate, Innovate and Captivate, in the pursuit to craft a better tomorrow.

The Association of Designers of India (ADI) and STIR World partnered with Lexus to bring the sixth edition of LDAI awards ceremony as knowledge partners and curation partners. The awards night returned to its offline avatar after 2 years of being hosted virtually.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Naveen Soni, President of Lexus India, said, “LDAI is a concept that celebrates and denotes creativity, passion and drive to bring out the best talent & ideas from the field of design. Having received over 1000 entries this edition, it brings us utmost happiness to see the efforts and dedication put forward to craft solutions that aid to build a better and more prosperous tomorrow”.

The diverse panel of judges this year comprised of Shrikant Nivsarkar – Principal Architect of Nivsarkar Consultancy who was also the Jury Chairperson this year, Balkrishna Mahajan – Co-founder, director and principal designer of the product design and innovation consulting firm Ticket Design, David Abraham – Co-founder of Abraham & Thakore, Sundar S. – Co-founder and managing director of India-based Dovetail Furniture, Rashmi Ranade – Founder and lead designer of Pune-based StudioCoppre, Pradip Krishen – acclaimed habitat expert, author, and National Award winning Indian filmmaker, and Giri Venkatash – Vice President, Lexus Asia Pacific Division.

The esteemed panel of mentors included Praveen Nahar – the Director at National Institute of Design, Satish Gokhale – Founder and Director of India-based design company – Design Directions, Michael Foley – Founder of Foley Designs, Anuj Sharma – fashion designer, Dinesh Korjan– founder and partner of Studio Korjan and Dr. B.K. Chakravarthy – professor and project head for the Industrial Design Centre (IDC) at IIT Bombay, and founder of Shenoy Studio.

This year, the LDAI mentorship program for the conceptual category finalists was conducted where a stellar ensemble of creative pioneers and industry stalwarts helped the finalists refine their projects. The winners were chosen after multiple rounds of an extensive deliberation by the esteemed panel of jurors.

The LDAI 2023 was a confluence of amazing designers from across the country, coming together for this prestigious award. The award nights was hosted at SITRWorld, where Sumant Jayakrishnan, renowned space designer and installation artist brought in the theme of Electrified Future through a spectacular design aesthetic. Martand Khosla and Pratap Morey also displayed their installations, inspired by Lexus and its design philosophy.

The winners walked away with a coveted Lexus Design Award India trophy designed by renowned designer, Michael Foley. This year, Lexus committed upto Rs 5,00,000 each for the Conceptual Category winners to support the development and market realization of their projects.

The night also had some esteemed professionals from the design fraternity come together in a host of panel discussions to share their views on the design industry.

ABOUT LEXUS DESIGN AWARD INDIA: The Lexus Design Award India (LDAI) seeks to recognize and reward the best industrial design executed by Indian designers, institutions, design consultancy firms, and in-house design teams of companies. Good design is defined by LDAI as the synthesis of ergonomic, aesthetic, commercial, industrial, and scientific disciplines to create products that simplify, enrich, and better human existence. Lexus, as a brand, has always stood for excellence in design, ergonomics, sustainability, technological superiority, and responsible consumption; and the LDAI will mirror these brand values.



ABOUT LEXUS DESIGN AWARD: First launched in 2013, the Lexus Design Award is an international design competition that targets up-and-coming creators from around the world. The award seeks to foster the growth of ideas that contribute to society by supporting designers and creators whose works can help to shape a better future. It provides a unique opportunity for the finalists to work with globally recognized designers as a mentor to create prototypes of their designs, and then exhibit them at one of the design calendar’s most important events.