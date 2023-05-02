Lil Nas X Goes Bizarre in Crystal Outfit With Metallic Thong And Diamond-Studded Mask at Met Gala 2023

Home

Met Gala 2023: Lil Nas X Goes Bizarre in Crystal Look With Metallic Thong And Diamond-Studded Mask

Lil Nas X shined bright as he was dripping in crystals at Met Gala Carpet. Check out his unbelievable look!

The biggest names in the fashion industry are gathering in New York city at the Met Gala for the opening of its new Costume Institute exhibit. Well, this year’s theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” in honour of the late fashion designer’s life and work. Celebrity guests have been asked to dress in reference to his work, which includes a number of iconic designs for Balmain, Patou, Chloé, Fendi, and Chanel, which he ran from 1983 to 2019.

Well, the stars are representing legendary fashion designer in their own way. Here’s the American rapper and singer, Montero Lamar Hill aka Lil Nas X styled distinctively for the Met Gala. Lil Nas X stunned everyone at the red carpet as he arrived head to toe in crystals. The singer donned a crystal three-pair outfit with metallic thong and diamond-studded face mask. Nask completed his cheeky look with custom-made platform heels. This is not the first time, Lil Nas X has experimented with a daring look. The American rapper and singer is known for her quirky, unique and dramatic red-carpet moments.

Dipping in Crystals, Lil Nas X Shined Bright at Met Gala 2023:

Get ready to witness some of the biggest names at Met Gala. From, Alia Bhatt in gorgeous white dress to Priyanka Chopra twinning in black with Nick Jonas, stars have already made glamours red carpet appearance.












