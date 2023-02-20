Linde inaugurates reconstructed ICDS centre at Sunderban

Linde India Ltd. inaugurated the newly reconstructed Integrated Women and Child Development Services (ICDS) centre no. 25 at Sunderbans, 24 Parganas, West Bengal in the presence of company officials and members of the local community.

The reconstruction of the ICDS centre is a part of the CSR work undertaken by Linde in the region, for the betterment of the local community. This project was undertaken in collaboration with Sandeshkhali Maa Saroda Women and Rural Welfare Society, a local non-profit organization.

For the past 2 years, Linde has been working for the upliftment of the North Sunderban area under its CSR umbrella. Various initiatives like setting up of a free computer training centre and replantation of the mangrove have been undertaken so far in the region.

In continuation of the efforts, Linde had funded the reconstruction of the ICDS centre no. 25 at Nazat, Sandeshkhali Block – 1. The ICDS centre is part of a government program in India which provides nutritional meals, preschool education, primary healthcare, immunization, and more for children under 6 years of age and their mothers.

“The reconstructed building and utilities of this ICDS centre will benefit the people of region and the local community. Young children attaining preschool education at these ICDS centres will one day support the future of Sunderbans, and the nation, and we are glad to have been able to contribute to their growth.” said Abhijit Banerjee, Managing Director, Linde India Limited.