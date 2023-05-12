Home

Lifestyle

Skincare Rules: List of Ingredients to Avoid Together During Skincare Regime

Using the right skincare is as important as doing your skincare the right way! Here’s listing a few mistakes to avoid while layering different skincare ingridients

Have you been lately going big on skincare and decided to take your regime to the next level? Being a newbie in the skincare world every trending product on social media seems promising and fascinating! But, before you splurge a hefty amount of money and stock your closet with too many skincare products, be sure to figure out whether all these ingredients work well in harmony or if mixing them can deactivate their individual effect.

Well, this is where you dive deep into the world of skincare. But worry not; we have done the research so you don’t have to.

Here’s a list of mistakes that we should avoid before mixing skincare ingredients:

Vitamin C with AHA/BHA and Benzyl Peroxide: Vitamin C is used for brightening and hydrating by minimizing overall hyper-pigmentation. This agent works by bringing the pH level of your skin to the acidic. Benzyl peroxide and other actives like AHA/BHA is a chemical ingredient used to peel off dead skin and prevent acne by killing bacteria, these formula causes dryness and irritation. A mixture of vitamin C and such chemicals can lead to irritation due to the acidic quality of vitamin C and the dryness from peroxides can further cause harm when combining these agents together. Hyaluronic acid and face oil: Even though using these formulas together is not harmful, if not layered properly. It can nullify the effect of one another. Hyaluronic acid is a humectant that is known for holding moisture whereas, facial oil takes time to penetrate into the skin and get absorbed. HA becomes totally ineffective if you apply it after using facial oil. Instead, apply a HA serum first and then lock it with a facial oil. Scrubbing and chemical exfoliants: Physical exfoliation on the same day as physical exfoliants can be extremely harmful to your skin. AHA/BHA takes off dead skin layers through peeling whereas, scrubbing can help in the mechanical removal of dead skin. Combining the two procedures can cause microscopic tears and in fact, also cause irritation and breakout instead of giving a smooth supple skin. SPF and makeup: Layering foundation, primer, or anything right after applying SPF can cause holes in the protective layer. It is advisable to wait for 10-15 minutes after applying sunscreen for it completely gets absorbed. Layering anything above your sunscreen before that can nullify its effect. Niacinamide and Vitamin C: Both niacinamide and vitamin C are used to treat dark spots and hyperpigmentation. It is due to the acidic nature of vitamin C, it is considered unstable and thereby, not advisable to be teamed with niacinamide as it can cause irritation. Instead of layering them above one another, you can also apply them at alternate times of the day. Hope this helped! Follow this space for more beauty-related content.















