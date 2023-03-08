List of Mumbai Restaurants With Freebies, Discounts to Celebrate Celebrate Womanhood

Home

Women’s Day 2023 Offers in Restaurants in Mumbai: Free Drinks to Big Offers on Food, A List of Cafes That Are Offering Discounts to Celebrate Womanhood.

Celebrate Women’s Day To The Fullest At These Restaurants! The month of March is a reminder for us to honour the women around us in every possible manner. This is the time to celebrate everything that comes with being a woman and fight against everything the world throws at us. Keeping this in mind, make this Women’s Day one to remember with all those women who have been with you through thick and thin. Indulge in scrumptious food, drinks, laughter, and lively conversations at some of these restaurants that have some exciting offers lined up for this occasion!

Musical Night at Bluebop Cafe, Khar: Did someone just say ‘musical night’? What could be more satisfying than ending Women’s Day on a melodious, musical note? That’s exactly what awaits you at The Bluebop Cafe, Khar’s favourite hangout spot. Lose yourself in the effervescent melodies and music curated by Karen Vaswani and AuxiLia Sequeira. But wait—there’s more in store for you! You can buy any cocktail and get a free glass of red or white wine sangria too. Free Bowling at The Game Ranch, Powai and Malad: Take yourself and your girls on a wild ride at The Game Ranch, a restaurant that offers a wild countryside experience accompanied by delicious food. It is now setting the bar high by offering free bowling to women on the occasion of Women’s Day. We are sure that you will have the adventure of a lifetime here! Women’s Day just got groovy at Millo, Lower Parel: You are in for a musical treat at Millo, a stunning, cutting-edge cafe situated in Lower Parel. We all know how music can heal the heart and soul while giving us all a magical, otherworldly experience. Get ready to indulge in all of this at Millo, where Priyal Gupta will be mesmerising everyone with her breathtaking voice and melodies. Besides this, Millo’s signature sangria cocktail will be on the house! Unlimited cocktails and mocktails for the ladies at Bayroute: Ladies, do check this out! In honour of Women’s Day, this middle-eastern themed restaurant will be introducing an exciting offer called ‘Tuesdays for Divas,’ wherein unlimited cocktails and mocktails will be offered to all women every Tuesday. The offer will commence on March 7 and will be applicable at Bayroute’s outlets in Juhu, BKC, Powai, Palladium, and Cuffe Parade. So, do make sure to take your girls to Bayroute on a Tuesday and catch up over drinks and great food. Amazing discounts for you and your girl gang at Balmy, Breach Candy: You are in for a treat at this quaint, elegant restaurant. In honour of International Women’s Day, Balmy is introducing some exciting offers on all food and beverage items from Monday to Friday i.e, from March 6 to March 10, between 12pm and 8pm. Also, the bigger your girl gang, the bigger the discounts! The discounts being offered are as follows:

-Table with 1-2 women: avail 15% off

-Table with 3-4 women: avail 20 % off

-Table with more than 4 women – avail 25% off

In addition to this, Balmy will also be offering free sangria to all women from 7 p.m. onward on March 8, 2023. SHOTT Mumbai: The Home of EPIC Times, Shott Mumbai, is celebrating International Women’s Day by honoring and recognizing the epic women who have made a significant impact in their respective fields. To celebrate this occasion, Shott is offering a special Women’s Recharge Offer of 50% additional bonus on recharges made between 7th to 9th March 2023, that is a maximum of Rs. 1,000.

