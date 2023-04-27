Home

Pixi’s Blush to Elf’s Primer: List of Viral Makeup Products That Are Worth All The Hype

Confused which make up beauty sensation is worth the money? Scroll down to know the best viral make up products that worth all your money

When it comes to choosing make-up products, we are spoilt for choices. There’s something new every day that is going viral on the internet and seems promising but what do we really buy that’s worth every penny is the real question. Thanks to the internet and beauty influencers, who get us first-hand reviews of all the hyped products trending on social media.

Whether it’s a new product, an old recommendation or a hidden gem, Instagram has a number of recommendations. It has killed a few hours of our in researching beauty products.

Here’s listing a few Instagram recommendations that are worth all the hype

PIXI On The Glow Cream Blush: Being the cult favorite of all the beauty enthusiasts. This blush has been one of the most promoted products on the internet and we can understand why. This blush is long-lasting and leaves a radiant subtle glow. The application of this product is super easy and it comes in 3 different shades at a very affordable price. The finished look is dewy, non-greasy, and radiant. Totally worth all the hype. COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence (100ml)Another great product that has been viral off-late is this super hydrating snail mucin power essence by Cosrx. This formulation is a Korean skincare leader and is specifically designed with an intention. The essence comes in a gel-like formula that might look like mucus at first sight but once you glide this gel pump formula, it quickly bursts into water as soon as you rub it. This product provides optimum nourishment and glowing complexions that last day long. It’s magic in a bottle for dry, dehydrated and acne-prone skin as it also helps in treating dark spots. Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil: Beauty influencers have been raving about this lip oil and how! This formulation helps in giving your lips a natural hue and juicy, plump lips that look nothing less than subtle filler but without the need for those painful injections. This lip oil has a non-greasy, non-sticky formula that keeps your lips plump and voluminous all day long, It can be used under the lipstick as well as on top of your lipstick. Elf Cosmetics, Poreless Putty Primer: The poreless primer is a viral product that helps in keeping your makeup stay in place all day long. This product comes with a natural finish which helps in blurring out the pore and providing a flawless base. The product does a great job for its reasonable price and also keeps your make intact all day long.

Hope this article helped. Follow this space for more beauty-related content.












