Love infused delights await at ITC Royal Bengal & ITC Sonar

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

ITC Royal Bengal & ITC Sonar is ready to welcome their guests, infusing special moments with love, for them and their loved ones. Their signature restaurants are ready to greet the guests with special tasting menus and beverage pairings, indulging in the luxurious offering at Tea Pavilions, ITC Sonar, complemented by signature cuisines from Pan Asian and Peshawari. One can enjoy an intimate evening with their loved ones among the water lilies at the Tea Pavilion, ordering a bespoke 4-course meal with a bottle of bubbly. They can choose their menu from 2 of ITC Sonar’s outlets, Peshawari and Pan Asian, where a delectable offering of their signature East-Asian cuisine and robust flavours of the North-West Frontier will be served. A dedicated butler will be exclusively at one’s service, dedicated and discreet. The do will be decorated with flowers and candles in keeping with the occasion, taking into consideration any colour schemes or décor requirements the guests may have in mind. The above package will come with a pocket pinch of INR 50,000 plus taxes, with prior reservations required.

One can taste local, Indian and international delicacies at the Grand Market Pavilion. This restaurant takes its inspiration from the iconic New Market or Hogg Market of Kolkata, once a treasury of produce for the country. Keeping pace with international trends, the Grand Market Pavilion serves an immersive culinary experience, creating the ambience of a gourmet food district. It is a vibrant, bustling showcase of the finest in local, Indian and global fare. A selection of local delicacies, unexplored cuisines from the North-Eastern part of India, dishes from the kitchens of India and ITC Sonar’s signature kebaberie create a one of a kind serendipity. One can feast their senses of sight, smell and taste at the dessert studio, an experience like no other, savouring this experience with their loved ones with a delectable buffet featuring lavish foods of love, with a price tag of INR 1,950 plus taxes per guest for brunch buffet, available from 1:00 pm to 3:30 pm and 7 pm to 11 pm.

Royal Vega, ITC Royal Bengal, introduces the Valentine’s Day special, ‘Prem Khasa’, the love-to-indulge offerings curated by their Master chefs to stir one’s senses with the Royal vegetarian cuisines of India. Royal Vega presents a delightful offering of delectable vegetarian food from the magnificent royal kitchens of India. Guided by the precepts of Ayurveda, much of the cuisine, on offer, is attuned to the season, celebrating the concept of eating fresh seasonal produce, observing the ideal combination of tastes. This healthy dose of love will cost one INR 2,250 plus applicable taxes per guest, available from1:00 pm to 3:30 pm and 7pm to 11pm.

One can enjoy Valentine’s week from 10th February to 14th February at Sky Point, ITC Royal Bengal, with Valentine’s special menu and one plus one on select beverages with romantic music to serenade their soul. One can gaze down on Kolkata’s skyline and watch the twilight fall, and indulge in after hours revelry at the elegant rooftop bar, which offers an immersive experience through panoramic views, delightful décor and one of a kind beverage and gourmet offerings, making Sky Point the perfect place in town to spend a special day with one’s loved ones, from 8:00 pm to midnight, with an A la Carte Menu.