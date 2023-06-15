Lupita Nyongos Silver Breastplate Symbolises Resistance And Celebration But How!

Home

Women

Lupita Nyong’o’s Silver Breastplate Symbolises ‘Resistance And Celebration’ But How!

Lupita Nyong’o decided to wear Pakistani designer Misha Japanwala’s creations not only for their undeniably spectacular magnificence but also for their deeper meaning.

Lupita Nyong’o’s Silver Breastplate Symbolises ‘Resistance And Celebration’ But How!

Tony Awards witnessed some of the biggest Broadway personalities descend along the red carpet on Sunday night. While most of the celebs brought their A-game on the red carpet, Lupita Nyong’o made waves with her silver cast. The Kenyan-Mexican actress, who is well known for her role in ‘Black Panther,’ was joined this time by her bold and eccentric sense of fashion. Lupita Nyong’o made waves and for all the right reasons when she walked the red carpet wearing a mould of her own body cast in silver. She completed her bold fit with subtle jewellery and a dapper black suit. The silver breastplate was created by Pakistani designer Misha Japanwala.

Lupita Nyong’o talked extensively about her outfit on her Instagram account. She revealed how her outfit is an act of resistance and celebration and wrote, “A SHAMELESS OUT-OF-BODY EXPERIENCE | Tony Awards 2023. Honored, humbled, strengthened and energized to don this breastplate created by @mishajapanwala, which she cast and molded of my body. Misha Japanwala is a Pakistani artist and fashion designer, whose work is rooted in the rejection and deconstruction of external shame attached to one’s body. In her artistic process, she creates a realistic and true record of a person’s body as an act of resistance and celebration, and an insistence on being allowed to exist freely in our bodies.”

Lupita Nyong’o Amazes The Internet:

Lupita Nyong’o further wrote, “The word ‘beghairat’ (translation: shameless) has become an anchor in my practice; thousands of people have used it to describe me and the work I create, in an effort to insult and shame me into silence. In reclaiming the word and understanding that the rejection of others’ narrow definitions of shame is one of the most powerful tools for liberation, I’ve come to deeply appreciate and respect what living a life of shamelessness truly means. My craft pertains to documenting our existence in the most truthful way I possibly can — I change nothing about the body and how it looks. I think that act of surrendering and allowing our bodies to simply be, is such a beautiful and powerful thing.”

“Misha, thank you for this special opportunity to BE EXACTLY HERE, IN THIS BODY NOW. Follow her (@MishaJapanwala ) to learn more. Her extraordinary work, Beghairati Ki Nishaani: Traces of Shamelessness, is on view now at @hannahtraoregallery in New York City until July 30th, Lupita Nyong’o concluded.

What are your thoughts on Lupita Nyong’o’s statement outfit?















