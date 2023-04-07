Home

Makeup Guide 101: How Does Compact Powder Come to Rescue? Shahnaz Husain Reveals

Using face powder is another instance where skill is essential for achieving the perfect makeup look. Beauty expert Shahnaz Husain, reveals all.



Makeup Guide 101: The powder is an integral part of the makeup. It is also something we use daily in body care, especially in hot and humid weather. There are three kinds of powders – lose face powder, pressed powder (also known as powder compact) and of course, talcum powder.

Loose face powder allows the colour of the skin surface to show. They are available in a range of colours to suit different skin tones and provide a smooth, matte (non-shiny) finish to the makeup. The face powder should be one shade lighter than your foundation.

Pressed powder or compact powder is thicker than loose powder and more solid. Pressed powders are also available in different shades. Beige shades go well with most Indian skin tones. Actually, trial and error help in finding the right colour tone.

HOW TO APPLY FACE POWDER ON YOUR SKIN?

In make-up, powder comes after applying foundation. It helps to set the foundation and give it a smooth finish. You can also use the compact powder by itself, without using foundation. In our hot and humid weather, the powder can be applied by itself, without foundation, for daytime makeup. Carry some wet tissues and a powder compact in your handbag, to refresh the skin during summer.

After the foundation, apply loose powder with a powder puff. Press with the puff and use a downward and then outward motion. You should not use an upward movement while applying powder. This is more so if there is facial hair. It will make them stand up. So, press and roll downwards and slightly outwards. Be careful not to apply too much, especially near the eyes, because powder tends to settle in the tiny lines near the eyes. Brush off excess powder with cotton wool.

HOW DOES POWDER COMPACT COME TO THE RESCUE?

A powder compact is very useful for touching up your make-up and is so convenient to carry around in the handbag. Sometimes, just touching up the nose and chin can be enough. In hot weather, a powder compact can be used instead of foundation too. You can refresh your make-up in the middle of a hot summer day, provided you have not applied foundation. Wipe the face with wet tissues or a cleansing pad and then apply pressed powder from your powder compact. In no time, you will look and feel fresh.











