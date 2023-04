Malabar Gold & Diamonds Onboards prominent Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt as their New Brand Ambassador

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally with 312 showrooms across

10 countries, has signed Indian actress Alia Bhatt as their new brand ambassador. After making

her debut in 2012, Alia Bhatt has quickly transformed into one of the most sought-after actresses

in India, with a score of blockbusters movies under the belt. She has garnered praise for her

versatility as an actress, her humble persona and stunning looks, representative of a new era of

super talented actors hailing from India. She is also set to make her Hollywood debut in the

movie, Heart of Stone, which is slated to be released soon.

The announcements come in the wake of the 30th anniversary of Malabar group, which began

their operations in 1993. With an extensive retail network in India, UAE, KSA, Qatar, Bahrain,

Oman, Kuwait, Malaysia, Singapore and the USA, the signing of Alia Bhatt as the brand

ambassador will bring a new global outlook to the brand as they set their eyes on new markets

such as the UK, Australia, Canada, South Africa, Egypt, Bangladesh, Turkey and New Zealand, as

well as strengthen their presence in existing markets.

“I am delighted to be the face of a global brand such as Malabar Gold & Diamonds. Having

witnessed first-hand their acceptance amongst Indians and Indian sub-continental audience, the

immense success they have reaped abroad should be a source of great pride for us and I am

humbled to be a part of the Malabar family. As Malabar Gold & Diamonds gears up to execute

their ambitious expansion plan, I earnestly look forward to working closely with them to further

their reach amongst jewellery lovers world-over”, commented Alia Bhatt.

“We are very excited to welcome Alia Bhatt into the Malabar Family. Over the years, our brand

ambassadors have played an instrumental role in elevating our brand’s status in the eyes of our

customers and we are looking forward to taking Malabar Gold & Diamonds to new heights with

Alia Bhatt as the face of the brand. Our goal is to be crowned as the World’s largest jewellery

retailer by crafting, promoting and selling jewellery that is an intersection of Indian art, culture,

tradition, heritage and Alia Bhatt, both as an actor and as a person, perfectly represents what we

are striving to achieve. Her impressive career in the highly competitive film industry resonates

with our brand’s journey and ambition as a brand. As Malabar Gold & Diamonds celebrates its

30th anniversary, we are reaffirming our commitment to providing our loyal customers with the

best jewellery shopping experience”, commented Malabar Group Chairman, M.P. Ahammed.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is globally renowned for providing an exceptional jewelry shopping

experience with convenience and customer-friendly policies, known as the ‘Malabar Promise.’

This promise assures customers of unmatched quality, transparency, and service assurance. With

more than 12 exclusive brands in gold, diamond, and precious gems, Malabar Gold & Diamonds

presents the latest designs curated from 20 countries, catering to the diverse tastes and

preferences of their vast, multicultural customer base