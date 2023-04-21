MALABAR GOLD & DIAMONDS OPENS ITS RENOVATEDSHOWROOM IN CAMAC STREET, KOLKATA

Malabar Gold and Diamonds, one of the largest gold and diamond retail chains in the country, inaugurated its Newly Redesigned Camac Street showroom at 22, Camac Street, Kolkata today. The showroom was inaugurated by Hon. Magician Shree P.C. Sorcar (Jr.) and Mrs. Jayashree Sorcar in the presence of Malabar Gold & Diamonds team members Mr. Thahsil Ahammed, Regional Head, Mr. Pinaki Chakraborty, Asst. Marketing Manager, Mr. Mohamed Zamil Khalid, Deputy Store Head, Camac street, Mr. Prodyut Sarkar, Showroom Manager, Camac Street, Malabar Gold & Diamonds Management Team members along with other distinguished guests, Customers and well-wishers. The newly renovated store provides the largest design variety as well as fair prices for jewellery with reasonable making charges starting from just 4.9% onwards.

The store displays a remarkable range of bridal jewellery, traditional jewellery, and daily wear jewellery in gold, diamond, platinum precious gemstones and silver ornaments. It also displays handpicked designs from the popular sub-brands of Malabar Gold and Diamonds such as Mine diamond jewellery, Era uncut diamond jewellery, Divine Indian heritage jewellery, Ethnix handcrafted jewellery collection, Precia precious gemstone jewellery, Zoul lifestyle jewellery, and more. To meet all of the needs of the consumers, a wide variety of collections suitable for the city’s numerous communities and customs are also offered. “We are delighted to provide an all-new jewellery shopping experience to our customers in Camac Street, Kolkata. Their unwavering support has allowed us to grow and improve our services, and we are grateful. Our renovated store will provide customers with a world-class shopping experience and a wide variety of designs suitable for every occasion,” said MP Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group. As part of its commitment to customers, Malabar Gold and Diamonds offers 10 Malabar Promises, which include a transparent price tag indicating stone weight, net weight and stone charge of the jewellery, assured lifetime maintenance for the jewellery, 100 per cent value for gold when reselling old gold jewellery, 100 per cent BIS hallmarking certifying the purity of gold with HUID Mark, IGI and GIA certified diamonds ensuring 28-point quality check of global standards, buyback guarantee, responsible sourcing and fair labour practices. Under 30 Years Celebrations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds are giving Value equivalent to 100 mg Gold Coin with every purchase of Rs.30,000/ and for Diamond, Gemstone & Polki designs value will be equivalent to 250 mg gold coin. This offer will be Valid till 30th April 2023.” As part of the group’s CSR initiative, Malabar Gold & Diamonds will allocate 5% of the profits earned by this store for various charitable and philanthropic activities in the region. During this relaunch we have also announced scholarships to 160 girl students worth an amount of Rs. 13,46,000/- Editor’s Note: Malabar Gold & Diamonds is the flagship company of Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate, established in 1993. Headquartered in Kerala, India, Malabar Gold & Diamonds is one of the largest global jewellery retailers, with branches across India, Middle East, Far East and US. Best known for its activities in the field of gold, diamonds, silver and lifestyle articles, the company records an annual turnover of $4.51 billion and operates 300 stores across ten countries. The company currently has 12 jewellery brands to cater to the discerning needs of customers. Malabar Group excels in providing quality products and services and sets aside 5% of its revenues for CSR activities. Visit www.malabargoldanddiamonds.com for more information.