Malaika Arora Weaves Magic in Gaurav Guptas Black & White Lehenga And That Stunning Maang Tikka

Malaika Arora Weaves Magic in Gaurav Gupta’s Black & White Lehenga And That Stunning Maang Tikka – See Hot Photo

Malaika Arora is renowned for her sensuous yet sophisticated styling and the ability to slay any look with just the right fit. And this latest photo in Gaurav Gupta’s regal attire is proof. The fitness enthusiast created magic with the black and white coloured lehenga in the now-viral photo. Alpa Khimani, Malaika Arora’s hairstylist posted a photo from the actress’ most recent shoot on Instagram. The caption on the photo read, “Sleek yet effortless – she always aces it all! 🖤(sic).”

Malaika Arora stood on a staircase while sporting a monochrome lehenga suit. Gaurav Gupta’s black and white lehenga outfit includes a cropped blouse, a lehenga skirt, and a net dupatta. The sleeveless blouse has a structured bateau neckline, monochromatic bead decorations, a fitted bust, a cut midriff-baring hem, and a plunging square neckline. The lehenga featured an A-line layered ghera and matched bead embroidery. She completed the regal look by draping a swirl-patterned net dupatta over her shoulders and adding monotone lace borders.

Malaika Arora Effortless Pulls Off Black And White Lehenga:

Malaika Arora accentuated her look with an oxidized mang tika that just fitted right. She finished her look with monotone beads, bold rings, and high heels. A centre-parted messy low hair, strong smoky eye makeup, dark plum lip colour, sparkling highlighter, mascara on the lashes, and precise contouring finished off Malaika Arora’s royal appearance.

Malaika Arora’s fans dropped fire and heart-eye emojis in the comment section. What do you think about her look? Let us know in the comment section.















