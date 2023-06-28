Home

Malaika Arora’s Workout Video With Headstand And Wheel Pose Will Inspire to Take That Yoga Mat Out- WATCH

Malaika Arora is back with another intense and motivational yoga session. Her workout video will inspire you to kickstart your yoga journey asap.

Malaika Arora is a fitness enthusiast. The diva never fails to impress us with her awe-inspiring yoga sessions. Malaika also motivates her fans and followers to follow a dedicated workout routine. The actress keeps on sharing snippets from her daily yoga sessions at the gym. Her latest video will inspire you to take out your yoga mat and kickstart your yoga journey asap.

Taking to her Instagram, Malaika posted a video of herself doing yoga at the gym with the caption, “POV: You challenge yourself with your yoga practice. Hello divas. Keep advancing in your journey, keep moving forward, no matter how many times you fall on the mat, get up and try again. Challenging yourself will only make you stronger, better and feel rewarded. What limits have you broken in your yoga journey?” It shows the actress dressed in sexy printed sports bra and tights, impeccably nailing the 3 yoga asanas.

The diva was seen acing the yoga wheel variation of Ustrasana or the camel pose followed by anjaneyasana or the Crescent Moon/Lunge Pose. In the end, the diva completed her yoga session with the headstand which is also called Sirsasana. In case you missed out on Malaika Arora’s latest yoga session, then scroll down below:

Take a Look at Malaika Arora’s Latest Yoga Session:

The yoga wheel pose has several benefits for the body that includes:

Stretches the chest and lungs

Reduces spine stiffness

Improves posture

Increases energy levels

Strengthens the back muscles, glutes, and abdominal muscles

Enhances digestion and flexibility

Boosts the immune system

