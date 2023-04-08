Max launches India’s First ‘Max Style, Min Price’ Campaign ahead of Poila Boishakh

Max, India’s most loved fashion brand for men, women and kids, launched India’s First ‘Max Style, Min Price’ Campaign and new Summer Collection ahead of Poila Boishakh in Kolkata. Renowned Actor Vikram Chatterjee was present to unveil the new Summer Collection and ‘Max Style, Min Price’ Campaign at Max, James Long Sarani Behala Store. The brand also celebrated the arrival of Poila Boisakh with customers with its unique Misthi Mukh initiative.

Under ‘Max Style, Min Price’ Campaign, Max will be introducing its vast range at new Low Prices for all its categories. Max is the only fashion brand in the country to come up with such concept to offer the ‘Best Quality at Best Prices’ for men, women and kids.

Rajib Mukherjee, Vice President – Reg Business Head- East & CI, Retail Operations said, “Summer is the time of the year when everyone’s looking to go on a vacation with their families. We wanted to capitalise on this context and give our customers a strong reason to shop at Max and that is how we decided to launch ‘Max Style, Min Price’. With this campaign, we are launching amazing range of styles at hard-to-beat prices that will leave our customers delighted while the shop.”

Max has also introduced a range of products at New Low Prices in Kidswear at Rs.129 onwards and Youth Styles at Rs.199 onwards. The brand also has introduced Kids Graphic Tees at Rs.129, Kids Shorts at Rs.269, Youth Solid Tees at FLAT Rs. 199, Printed Kurtas at Rs.499, Eco-friendly Jeans at FLAT Rs.699. With ‘Max Style, Min Price’, there is much more at unbeatable prices for everyone in the family.

About Max: The store ambience offers an international shopping experience making shopping for the entire family an absolute delight. Max is present across 19 countries and available in 170+ cities in India with 33 million+ families and counting.