Meat Side Effects: How Does Red Meat Impact Your Bone Health?

Meat Side Effects: Avoiding meat consumption is advised for those with specific illnesses such as excessive cholesterol, heart disease, kidney disease, and sensitive bones.

Meat Side Effects: Meat is a healthy food source of protein, vitamins, and minerals, nonetheless, many medical professionals advise you to cut back on your consumption of red or processed meat if you overeat it. Saturated fat, in particular, is abundant in some meats, which can increase blood cholesterol levels, and having high cholesterol increases your risk of coronary heart disease. Although animal protein, especially red meat, is necessary for healthy bones, eating too much of it might actually damage them. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee said, “We need to make sure to include dairy, fish, chicken, and plant-based sources of protein in your diet, and don’t forget to balance it with plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.” The health expert further shares the side effects of processed or red meat on your bones.

3 SIDE EFFECTS OF OVEREATING MEAT ON BONES EVERYDAY

A high protein diet, especially from animal sources, can lead to calcium loss and harm bone health. Meat has a high phosphorous-to-calcium ratio which increases calcium excretion and can cause bone demineralisation. Consuming animal protein, especially red meat, can make the blood acidic and lead to calcium being removed from bones.

Beans, lentils, veggies, and nutritious grains form the foundation of meatless meals. Several health advantages come with plant-based proteins. Your finances can benefit from consuming more plant-based proteins as they are typically less expensive than meat. Did you know that reducing the consumption of red and processed meats, soft drinks, fried meals, and refined grains all had a positive impact on bone health?











