Fashion & Lifestyle

Meet Chetna Joshi Tiwari, Former Roadies Contestant And Now Mrs India INC 2023, Who is Inspiring Women Across Nation And How

admin July 24, 2023 0 2 min read


Chetna Joshi Tiwari is a 29-year-old yoga instructor, who inspired millions of women all around the country with her phenomenal victory.

Chetna Joshi Tiwari
Chetna Joshi Tiwari, an Indore local, was declared the winner of Mrs India Inc. Season 4, becoming a role model for many women all over the nation. The event was held in Sri Lanka from July 13 to July 19. Malaika Arora declared Chetna Joshi the winner as the most attractive married lady in the nation among the 75 contestants who competed.

WHO IS CHETNA JOSHI TIWARI, MRS INDIA INC 2023 WINNER?

Chetna Joshi Tiwari, a yoga instructor who is 29 years old, shares her inspiring journey on Instagram, demonstrating how grit and perseverance can lead to a woman’s own success story. In addition to winning Mrs India Inc. 2023, she has been on MTV Roadies. The winner of Mrs India INC 2023 is not only a powerful role model for many aspirants, but also a successful entrepreneur, wife, and mother. Chetna Joshi Tiwari exhibited grace in her striking golden outfit.

Chetna Joshi Tiwari Wins The Beauty Pageant:

WHAT IS MRS INDIA INC 2023 ALL ABOUT?

Mrs India Inc. is the most eminent beauty contest in India for married ladies. The beauty pageant is affiliated with the oldest and most prestigious beauty competition for married women in the world. The platform aims to empower women and provide them with a stage on which to display their grace, wit, and experience. Mrs India Inc’s goal is to provide the winners with a stage to display their ability and promote India globally. The winners of the title will get a chance to travel worldwide to showcase their talents.

Mrs India INC 2023 in Sri Lanka:

HOW CHETNA JOSHI TIWARI IS INSPIRING WOMEN ACROSS NATION?

Now that it has finally arrived, the nation’s Mrs India Inc. Season 4 victor has been revealed. Chetna Joshi Tiwari’s success is evidence of what perseverance and commitment can achieve, showing that a woman is capable of successfully juggling her personal and professional lives. She has set a bright example for millions of other women who want to follow their goals.










