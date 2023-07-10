Home

Women

Meet Rikkie Valerie Kolle, First Transgender Model to Win Miss Netherlands 2023 – Here’s Her Inspiring Journey

Miss Netherlands 2023 winner Rikkie Valerie Kolle is a transgender model and a renowned actress in the country – Here’s her inspiring journey!

Meet Rikkie Valerie Kolle, First Transgender Model to Win Miss Netherlands 2023 – Here’s Her Inspiring Journey

Rikkie Valerie Kolle became the first transgender model to win the prestigious Miss Netherlands title. Nathalie Mogbelzada from Amsterdam won this year’s runner-up. The title of Miss Congeniality went to Habiba Mostafa, and the title of Miss Social Media went to Lou Dirchs. Rikkie’s victory ensures that she will represent the Netherlands in the prestigious 72nd Miss Universe competition in 2023.

MEET RIKKI VALERIE KOLLE, FIRST TRANSGENDER MODEL

Dutch-Moluccan model and actress Rikkie Valerie Kolle, 22, comes from Breda. The transgender model, who went by Rikkie instead of Rik, declared herself a woman. She began the process of becoming a woman at the age of 16. In addition to taking female hormones, Rikkie Valerie Kolle underwent a sex reassignment procedure.

TRANSGENDER MODEL RIKKI VALERIE KOLLE WINS BIG

Rikkie Valerie Kolle shared a heartfelt post on her social media and captioned it, “I DID IT !!!!! 👑❤️ It’s unreal but I get to call myself @missnederland 2023. It was an educational and beautiful journey, my year can’t be broken anymore. I’m so proud and happy I can’t even describe it. Making my community proud and showing it can be done. 🏳️ 🏳️ And yes I’m trans and I want to share my story but I’m also Rikkie and that’s what matters to me. Did this on my own and loved every moment of it. ❤️ I want to thank the jury and everyone from the Miss Netherlands team for their trust, this is only the beginning. My dearest co-finalists we each put on a show, love you all girls❤️My dear family and friends, my N1 supporters, you gave me so much extra strength from the hall. And wherever you are in the world, I want to be there for you and be the example that I missed as a little me (sic).”

Rikkie Valerie Kolle’s Instagram Post:

RIKKI VALERIE KOLLE WANTS TO SPEAK FOR THE GAY COMMUNITY

Rikki Valerie Kolle wants to speak up for the gay community and serve as an example for them, encouraging them to pursue their goals. She recently spoke with World360News about devoting her career to boosting the gay community, highlighting their trials and difficulties while advising people to pursue their passions. She went on to say that being honest to oneself in the queer community met with intense pressure and rejection from families. She imagines a society in which no one has difficulties or rejection because they are who they are.

Rikki Valerie Kolle, the second transgender contestant to compete in the famous Miss Universe pageant, received this landmark victory. Angela Ponce of Spain, who made headlines in 2018, paved a trail before her.

Many congratulations to Miss Netherlands 2023 Rikkie Valerie Kolle!















