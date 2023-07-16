Menu
Meet Sanjay Nigam, Entrepreneur Who is Revolutionising Indian Fashion Industry

Sanjay Nigam is a visionary entrepreneur and the creator of the most recent fashion revolutionaries, the India Fashion Awards.

Meet Sanjay Nigam, Entrepreneur Who is Revolutionising Indian Fashion Industry

Since the beginning of the millennium, the fashion industry in India has taken on a very favorable form. Consumer spending on fashion has surged as a result of people nowadays being just as fashion-conscious as any celebrity or socialite. This potential of the industry has not gone overlooked by investors either. Regards to that Sanjay Nigam, the founder of the India Fashion Awards, is one of the nation’s newest fashion revolutionaries. He saw a chance for change in a sector where Bollywood has long held the spotlight and fashion is frequently underappreciated.

Who is Sanjay Nigam, Entrepreneur Revolutionising The Fashion Industry?

The India Fashion Awards (IFA) creator, Sanjay Nigam, is the youngest person to represent India’s fashion revolution on a worldwide scale. He is a pioneering businessman from the thriving city of Lucknow in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. He developed a strong affinity for fashion at a young age and aspired to succeed in this fast-paced industry. Sanjay Nigam left home at the age of 14 to follow his passion for fashion and enroll in the prestigious Bhartendu Natya Academy.

He is committed to breaking down barriers and fostering industry growth by launching cutting-edge venues like the India Fashion Awards, Show Director’s Night, The Seven States, and his most recent project, the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund. Sanjay Nigam is passionate about taking India’s fashion sector to new heights.

How Sanjay Nigam Works For A Cause?

Sanjay Nigam began his cause-driven project with a focus on assisting people. Since then, it has become a business strategy combining finance and mentoring. The Indian entrepreneur believes that giving advice and financial support is equally important for long-term success.

As a member of the International Life Coach Federation (ICF), Sanjay Nigam collaborates with multiple NGOs dedicated to serving underprivileged communities. He considers it his utmost duty to uplift the underprivileged sections of society, particularly focusing on talent development at the grassroots level. He firmly believes that we as humans need to look after each other and grow together.

How Sanjay Nigam is Making The Fashion Funding Industry Big?

Sanjay Nigam's dedication to the future of the fashion business is demonstrated by The Fashion Entrepreneur Fund. This finance platform invests more than Rs 20 crore in fashion-related businesses and startups, with the help of renowned business moguls including Ravi Jaipuria, Naveen Jindal, Robin Raina, and Karan Johar. Sanjay wants to aid the expansion and prosperity of the entire fashion industry with this project.










