Mega EV Rally and New Launches at 16th EV Expo 2022 Create A Buzz in Kolkata

A Mega EV Rally was organised in Kolkata today by the West Bengal Government and Altius Auto Solutions Pvt. Ltd.- who are also jointly organising the 16th EV Expo that is currently underway at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan. These events are a part of the Govt. of West Bengal’s E-mobility Week aimed at creating awareness and accelerating the adoption and use of electric vehicles in the State.

The EV Rally saw enthusiastic participation by a total of around 2500 persons travelling together in around 430 EVs including –

23 Electric Buses

264 E-Rickshaws

68 Electric Cars

75 Electric Two-wheelers

This Mega EV Rally also aims to create 2 Limca Book of Records for –

The maximum number of Electric vehicles running together and

The maximum no of people travelling together in Electric vehicles in India

The EV Rally flagged was off by Mr. Snehasis Chakraborty, Hon’ble Minister of Transport. Other Dignitaries present at the occasion were Mr. S Suresh Kumar, Addl. Chief Secy, Power & NRES among other senior Officers of the WB Govt. Also present were Mr. Anuj Sharma, President, Electric vehicle Federation and Founder of EV Expo, & Mr. Rajiv Arora, Director, Altius Auto Solutions Pvt. Ltd., the Organisers of the 16th EV EXPO 2022.

The Rally began from Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan and after travelling through the city to Birla planetarium terminated at the starting point. It created a lot of curiosity amongst the public on the routes it travelled through the city.

Meanwhile, a number of new launches and the unveiling of new technology kept the enthusiasm high at the 16th EV Expo. Some of these are –

Silverline launched an e-sports bike – ‘Vayu’ with a top speed of 150 Kmph and a range of 100 km on a single charge.

launched an e-sports bike – ‘Vayu’ with a top speed of 150 Kmph and a range of 100 km on a single charge. Zero21 Renewable Energy Solutions unveiled L3 & L5 E-Autos with Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LFP) batteries and approved by iCAT. They also showcased conversion kits for converting petrol/CNG 3 wheelers to electric – costing around Rs. 75000/- excluding battery (which could be swappable) thereby offering huge savings as compared to buying a new vehicle.

unveiled L3 & L5 E-Autos with Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LFP) batteries and approved by iCAT. They also showcased conversion kits for converting petrol/CNG 3 wheelers to electric – costing around Rs. 75000/- excluding battery (which could be swappable) thereby offering huge savings as compared to buying a new vehicle. Chennai-based SNAK4EV launched 2 charging stations. A Fast charger of 30-150 Kw on DC charging (costing 8-22Lakh) & Slow chargers of 3-22 KW on AC.(costing Rs 8000/- to 1,00,000/-).

launched 2 charging stations. A Fast charger of 30-150 Kw on DC charging (costing 8-22Lakh) & Slow chargers of 3-22 KW on AC.(costing Rs 8000/- to 1,00,000/-). Sony E Vehicle Pvt ltd . showcased their latest range of e-scooters with 2 models – Soni Rider & Soni Ideal with Li batteries in a price range of Rs. 70,000/-

. showcased their latest range of e-scooters with 2 models – Soni Rider & Soni Ideal with Li batteries in a price range of Rs. 70,000/- China-based Tianneng Global unveiled LFP cells for 2,3 wheelers with long life and enhanced safety.

unveiled LFP cells for 2,3 wheelers with long life and enhanced safety. Haitek Automotive launched an e-sports bike with a range of 80km and a range 130Km having an LFP battery and disc brakes. Cost around Rs. 1.35 lakh excluding subsidy

launched an e-sports bike with a range of 80km and a range 130Km having an LFP battery and disc brakes. Cost around Rs. 1.35 lakh excluding subsidy E-went unveiled 2 high-speed e-scooters – ‘Unagi’ & ‘Maki’- with sleek, modern designs and bright colors.

Concurrently with the Expo, a 3-day conference to discuss and deliberate on various challenges and opportunities offered by the EV Sector in the State is also being held at the Expo venue.

The 3-day event brings together thought leaders from the private sector and the Govt., manufacturers, and innovators from the electric vehicle sector together to rethink sustainability through innovation and experience. The Expo shall showcase the latest and technologically advanced, pollution-free 2, 3 & 4 wheeled e-vehicles, batteries and charging solutions, parts, accessories, and technology from around 100 exhibitors including Hyundai, Tata Motors, PMI, and Govt deptts. like WBSETCL, WBPBCL & WBPCB, etc.

Vinay Jaju, MD SwitchON Foundation said “Air Pollution today is the biggest problem we are facing and we must fix it sooner.” He further said, “Air Pollution has major health and major environmental concerns, therefore today on this occasion esteemed Doctors, Environmentalists, and Experts have come forward to promote electric vehicles, and encourage citizens to shift towards EVs and help adopt cleaner modes of alternate mobility that does not pollute the environment.” SwitchON Foundation is the knowledge partner with Altius Auto Solutions for the event and we also have an MOU with the department of power

EV EXPO East shall be open for visitors from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm from December 9-11, 2022 at Hall A, Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, Kolkata.

About EV EXPO-

Organised by Altius Auto Solutions Pvt. Ltd., EV Expo is India’s largest and most comprehensive trade show dedicated to electric vehicles, accessories, batteries, and charging solutions. With its first edition in December 2015 at New Delhi, the Expo was being organised twice a year – in Delhi and Kolkata till 2017. Subsequent editions have also been organised in Bangalore, Lucknow, and Hyderabad.