India’s largest luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz today inaugurated a state-

of-art new workshop facility of Benchmark Interkrafts, at Kolkata’s prime location of

Taratalla Road. This is Mercedes-Benz’s first facility in East India based on MAR

2020, the new brand presentation of the Three-Pointed Star. MAR 2020 brand

presentation includes a combination of spatial design, innovative advisory processes

and the introduction of digitalization in service, ensuring ‘Best Customer Experience’.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India

commented, “2022 has been a remarkable year for Mercedes-Benz India with new

products across segments, aggressive electrification trajectory and the success of

Retail of the Future. We have strived to provide our customers with superior

customer service experience from introducing industry best 8 years warranty for

select cars to residual value for electric vehicles, which eases the ownership anxiety.

The addition of this new service facility will further support our customers with all

service requirements in this market”

He further added, “Kolkata continues to be an important market for Mercedes-Benz

India and Landmark Group has been an integral part of our success story in this

market. The new workshop is strategically located and equipped with end-to-end

consolidated service solutions for our customers. It is also Mercedes-Benz’s first

‘MAR 2020’ facility in East India, underlining the brand’s new retail presentation

focusing on Design & Architecture, Format & Structure, People & Processes and

Digitization. The new service facility with a combination of digital and physical

elements will create a true luxury ownership experience for our Kolkata customers.”

MAR 2020 is a modern retail presentation format from Mercedes-Benz implemented

across the globe. It offers a unique experience with the combination of the digital and

physical worlds. The new modern design and signature architecture enable

seamless customer journey. With the new format, people’s role and processes are

realigned to ensure seamless coordination between various touchpoints and

operations, for higher customer convenience. The modern format creates an

enriching ownership experience for our customers with state-of-the-art concepts and

designs.

Mr. Sanjay Thakker, Chairman and Founder, Group Landmark said, “We are

proud of our association with Mercedes-Benz and excited to further expand our

service network to delight our discerning customers. We have a rich experience in

luxury automotive business and our customer centricity has been key to the success

over the years. Today, we deliver the Star Experience across all our touch points in

India. We have serviced close to 37,000 Mercedes-Benz cars in Kolkata and with

this new state-of-the-art workshop, we will only enhance the customer experience.

This modern luxury workshop, aligned to the new brand presence of Mercedes-Benz

will offer an unparalleled vehicle ownership experience.”

Highlights of Mercedes-Benz Benchmark Interkrafts Workshop:

 It is the first workshop in East India based on the new brand presentation in

Retail of Mercedes-Benz with a focus on the four pillars of Design,

Architecture, Customer oriented processes, and Digital enhancements

 Spread across a massive area of approx. 75,000 sq. ft. with covered area of

58,000 sq.ft| 60 professionally trained staff

 First 2S facility with 38 bays including workshop bays including 16 Preventive

Maintenance & General Repairs and 11 Body & Paint bays. In addition to this,

there are 11 supporting bays

 90 Parking Bays| Can service 750 cars per month

 Boasts of Active Reception Bay where customers directly arrive with their cars

inside the facility and are received by a Star Assistant for the next planned

step

 The workshop can service all models of Mercedes-Benz passenger cars

including luxury EVs – EQB, EQC, AMG EQS 53, EQS 580 4MATIC