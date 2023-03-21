Mid-Week Blues? Try These Easy to Make Recipes of Pancake And Waffle





Holi has recently passed but can’t we extend our festive celebrations and enjoy our lives to the fullest to fade away mid-week blues? Let’s enjoy prolonged festive celebrations and infuse sweetness and flavour into them. Nothing beats sharing a scrumptious treat with your loved ones and closest friends to send off the past year and count down to the new one. Here are pancake and waffle recipes by Chef Arvind Kumar from 99 Pancakes that you can make at home. Serve your loved ones these delicious pancakes and waffles.

Pancakes Recipes

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp icing sugar

2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

1 cup milk

1 tbsp vegetable oil

3 tsp water

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 tbsp butter (melted)

2 Strawberries

2 tsp Melted Dark chocolate

Method:

In a large mixing bowl, sift in your flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt together.

Next, add in (wet ingredients) milk, vanilla extract, and vegetable oil, and water. Whisk until just evenly combined. Do not overmix, lumps are ok.

Over medium heat, set a non-stick pan or griddle on the stove and lightly grease with butter. Using a ladle or measuring cup, pour 1/3 cup scoops of pancake batter onto your hot pan. Cook for about 1-2 minutes until you start to see bubbles form on the surface and the bottom is golden brown. Flip your pancake using a spatula and cook the opposite side for another 1-2 minutes until golden brown on both sides.

Serve immediately with melted dark chocolate and strawberries on top.

Waffles Recipe

Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 ¾ cups milk

½ cup vegetable oil

1 tablespoon white sugar

4 teaspoons baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

nonstick cooking spray

2 Strawberries

2 tsp liquid dark chocolate

Method:

Preheat a waffle iron according to manufacturer’s instructions.

Add flour, milk, and vegetable oil in a large bowl and mix to combine, Whisk in sugar, then mix in baking powder, salt, and vanilla just until smooth, being careful not to overmix.

Spray the preheated waffle iron with nonstick spray. Pour batter onto the hot waffle iron and cook until golden brown and the iron stops steaming, 3 to 5 minutes.

Serve immediately with liquid dark chocolate and top it with silced Strawberries and you are ready to enjoy it.





