Milind Soman on Fit Actors in Industry: ‘Many Start Doing Drugs, Get Depressed…’ | Exclusive

One of the top-rated models and fitness freak, Milind Soman opens up on what fitness means to him, his journey as a supermodel and which Bollywood actor he admires the most for maintaining an appealing body.

If you are a 90’s kid, you would remember Milind Soman as a fantastic supermodel who made a breathtaking entry in the Industry. Actor turned fitness enthusiast, Soman has still managed to look unbelievably handsome at the age of 57. Not just, we as fans are awestruck with his tremendous fitness but also the times, when he entered the modeling field and made a lot of unconventional and bold choices.

Recently, DLF Mall of India hosted a marathon called ‘Active Noida’ and celebrated its 7 years with the fitness icon Milind Soman. The actor had a one-on-one interaction at the event with India.com. From his initial days to breaking the stereotype as the first Indian male model, Milind Soman goes back beyond and gets all nostalgic. The actor also spoke about his enthusiasm towards fitness and which Bollywood celebrity he appreciates for maintaining an appealing body.

‘When I Started I Used to Hate Running’

Milind Soman completed his first half-marathon at the age of 38. Talking about his journey of becoming a keen runner and participating in different marathons, the actor said ”When I started, I used to hate running, I didn’t like running at all. I used to think that it was monotonous and boring, Log aise hi daur rahe hain aur paunch bhi nhi rahe ha. I still couldn’t understand it, since when the Mumbai Marathon started in 2004 so I should do at least 1.” Milind also revealed that he trained for it and ran 3 kilos and end it with 21 kilos. ” I felt so good, I am 38 and could run 21 kilometers without stopping, I want to do more”. Soman reveals how he became so passionate about running ‘If I get a chance, I can run every day, But it’s difficult now.”

Milind Soman truly believes in the idea of fitness regime and regular workouts. At the age of 58, his enthusiasm towards fitness is admirable. The actor reveals how exercising daily not only enhances your physical strength but also releases stress and calms your inner mind. ”Any exercise reduces your stress, helps you to think clearly, makes you more confident, and helps you in every aspect of your life. All you have to do is find out some movement you enjoy, whether it’s jogging, swimming, walking, pilates….”

‘I have Never Been Rejected’

When asked, Milind Soman about his initial modeling days and was there any pressure to have the perfect body all the time, ”When I started in 1988, Who were the film stars that time? Govinda and Rishi Kapoor, so where was the question of perfect body. In the Indian mind, men were like that. So, when I started modeling, because I was a competitive swimmer, I had the perfect body, everybody used to say you look amazing woww..”

The actor was also asked about any rejections he faced that took a toll on his mental health. ” I have never been rejected in my life” Soman reveals that he didn’t know modeling was a profession, ”Someone just asked to click a picture for Rs 50,000 in 1988, and I was like why not”

‘I look Good, That’s by Chance’

Milind Soman, when asked what he thinks of Bollywood stars who look same, and have similar bodies to be in the race of being a quintessential actor ‘The mindset that we have is changing. Earlier, nobody used to talk about health, fitness and lifestyle. Now because they see actors onscreen like Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, they maintain it well”. He also adds ‘For me, it’s not important how I look, but what I can do, like can I run 40 kilometers? can I swim 10 kilometers? I look good that’s by chance.”

‘My Idea of Fitness is to Deal With The Life You Have Chosen’

When asked Soman, which Bollywood actor’s dedication and fitness he admires for maintaining an appealing body. He said ” My idea of fitness is being to deal with the life you have chosen. A lot of celebrities can’t deal with it. They go crazy, start doing drugs, get depressed, they can’t deal with it. They are good for it, but not fit for it.”

Well, the supermodel is actually in an awe of legendary Amitabh Bachchan’s fitness and of course, we couldn’t agree more. He said ”I mean why not, look at him, he has been there for 50 or 60 years, I don’t know. He is still there working every day, you read his social media, and he is so positive, he had ups and downs, and nobody wanted to work with him, but now he is at the top and maintains a level-headed sensibility and can perform at the top of his game, that is fitness.”



