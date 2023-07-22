Home

Women

Miss Italy Beauty Pageant to Ban Transgender to Compete Against Women, Here’s Why

The Miss Italy beauty pageant will not allow transgender women to compete. ”Must be a woman from birth” says the official patron of the contest, Patrizia Mirgliani.

Miss Italy Beauty Pageant to Ban Transgender to Compete Against Women, Here’s Why

Miss Italy pageant has banned transgender women from taking part in the beauty contest. In a recent interview with Patrizia Mirgliani, the official head of the Italy pageant said ”must be a woman from birth”. She also revealed that the tradition of competition has existed for 84 years now and has its own importance.

Miss Italy Beauty Pageant to Not Allow Transgender Women to Compete:

In a one-on-one interaction with Radio Cusano (a talk radio show) Mirgliani opened up ”In my regulation, at the moment, I have not yet opened up to transgenders, because I believe that women must have been born. So as long as my rules of procedure go ahead, that will be the case. And for now, I don’t think I’ll change it. While revealing further, Mirigliani claimed that she has nothing against people who decide to admit transgender people to beauty pageants until it’s not instrumental ”Since it was born, my competition has foreseen in its regulation the clarification according to which one must be a woman from birth. Probably because, even then, it was foreseen that beauty could undergo modifications, or that women could undergo modifications, or that men could become women.”

The statement by the patron of Miss Italy comes after weeks after transgender model, Rikkie Valerie Kolle was crowned as the winner of Miss Holland 2023. Commenting on Kolle’s victory she said, ”I am happy that Holland found it fit to include transgenders, but Italy is a delicate and particular country.”

Kolle will represent Netherlands in Miss Universe’s global competition at El Salvador later this year. After the massive win, the 22-year-old was bombarded with hate as she spoke to Reuters about it ”I thought we were really accepting…. in the Netherlands, but the hate comments show the other side of our society. I hope that’s a wake-up call. For now, I fully ignore it. I focus on the good things coming my way.”

In 2018, transgender model Angela Ponce from Spain competed in the Miss Universe contest and even though she didn’t win, it opened many opportunities for the LGBTQIA+ community. Recently, Venezuelan transgender Model Sofia Saloman also applied for the national beauty pageant and awaits confirmation.















