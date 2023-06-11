Miss World, Karolina Bielawska on Unwanted Pressure And Expectations After Winning The Crown

Home

In an exclusive interview with India.com, Miss World Karolina Bielawska opens up about her love For Bollywood, inspiration behind entering Miss World and unwanted pressure after winning the crown.

Miss World Organization on June 8 announced that India will host the highly anticipated 71st Miss World 2023 pageant after a gap of nearly three decades. To announce the same, Reigning Miss World Karolina Bielawska attended the annual press meet in New Delhi. Karolina also had an exclusive one-on-one interaction with India.com at the conference where she opened up about her inspiration behind entering pageantry, dealing with pressure after winning the crown and her incredible love for Bollywood.

On 24 November 2019, Karolina Bielawska represented Łódź at Miss Polonia 2019 and won the crown, which made her Poland’s Miss World 2020 candidate. Miss World 2020 was cancelled due to the pandemic. She retained the Miss World Poland 2021 title. Speaking about her purpose after winning Miss World she said ”Everyone will perceive Miss World as they want to but what I perceive Miss World is about is beauty with purpose, I don’t want to be seen as a Beauty queen or a girl who just won the Beauty Pageant. Miss World is so much more to it. It’s about what we do with the platform we have given, to travel and support the countries and it’s the biggest responsibility and honour itself.”

Unwanted Pressure And Expectations After Miss World

After becoming a public figure, Miss World was asked if she ever dealt with unwanted pressure and expectations around her. Also, has this ever taken a toll on her mental health? She said ”Yes absolutely, you hear Miss World is coming and you expect a goddess to come over because she is perceived as the most beautiful girl in this world. But if you talk of this pressure, I am also a human being, a daughter, a friend and I am a human, I do mistakes. Nobody is perfect and it is nothing to do with perfection. Then you can find this a privilege and change people’s perception because they will like you for who you are and not exactly how you look.”

Miss World’s Advice For Young Girls

The beauty queen revealed how the Miss World journey was not so easy and her mother was the one who supported her to enter the pageantry. “My mother is my role model and she encouraged me to go to pageantry. Although, she is from a completely different background, but still she believed in me’.”

Karolina Bielawska also advised young girls who are inclined towards beauty pageants and wanted to leave their education behind ‘I think you can do both.’ “Every single person is gifted with a special unique gift that you do absolutely best with the least amount of effort. If you recognize this and focus on it, just go there and listen to your heart.”

Miss World’s Love For Bollywood Films And Indian Cuisine

This was the second visit of Karolina Bielawska in India and she was absolutely in delight. Miss World commends how India is popular not just for its hospitality but also art, values, food and culture. The beauty queen loves Bollywood movies and is an advent fan of Priyanka Chopra. ‘The day I landed in India, I already learnt some amazing Bollywood moves and also danced to Desi Girl Song, a huge fan of Priyanka Chopra”. Karolina Bielawska also revealed how much she loves Indian cuisine and spices ”Indian food is amazing and especially the Butter chicken, chicken tikka masala, naan bread. I can’t wait to explore more.”

Karolina Bielawska represented Poland at Miss World 2021 held at the Coca-Cola Music Hall in San Juan, Puerto Rico on 16 March 2022, when she won the pageant. She became the second Pole to win Miss World after Aneta Kręglicka got the title in 1989. India has won the Miss World contest six times, the first in 1966. Manushi Chhillar became the sixth Miss India World.















