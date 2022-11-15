Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Moments of Children’s Day celebration at Merlin

Merlin I Am Kolkata , the Corporate Social Responsibility wing of Merlin Group, one of the real estate conglomerates has celebrated Children’s Day today with the children of Pathchala , a non profit organization working for the welfare of poor children in Kalighat.
At a fun  filled  event, Shri  Saket Mohta, Managing Director, Merlin Group  and founder of  Merlin I Am Kolkata presented educational stationeries to the children of Pathchala and Rukmini Paul, President of Pathchala.  Shri Soumitra Ray, founder of  Bangla Band Bhoomi and an ace singer graced the occasion as the chief  guest. Shri Prasun Bhowmic Hon’ble member of West Bengal  Commission for Protection  of Child Rights graced the occasion as the  guest  of honor.
The celebration witnessed activities like drawing contest and an educational quiz among  the children. Children also presented dance recitals. Magician Kaushik  Biswas enthralled the children and audience with his magic show.
“Children are the future  of our  nation . They need to be nurtured in a positive way with proper education and moral values. We at Merlin group strive to bring some meaningful changes in  the lives of less privileged children.  I hope today’s fun filled event has brought cheer to the little faces. We are associated with Pathchala and trying to help in a humble way in the field of  education. We hope to  work together in future to enable these children become self reliant”, said Shri Saket Mohta, MD, Merlin Group and Founder Merlin I Am Kolkata.
“We at Pathchala try to mainstream the children with the formal education system .We strongly believe in facilitating  a holistic growth for the children that would  make them honest self reliant citizens in future. We are grateful to Merlin Group for  supporting  us in reaching our desired goals to  provide an inclusive education to the poor children of  daily  wage earners. Pathchala…where children come for love care and dignity.” said Smt Rukmini  Paul, President of Pathchala.
 “Merlin I am Kolkata—a CSR initiative of  Merlin Group has been working for the betterment of environment,  sustainability , education and skill development. He also  got  recognition  from The Millennium Post. Merlin I Am Kolkata was engaged in waste management initiatives and cycling championship that was endorsed by the United Nations Sustainability goal mission. Its founder Shri Saket Mohta has won laurels like The Times Philanthropy Honours for the work on  sustainability .  

About Merlin Group:

Conceptualised in 1984, Merlin Group is now one of the pre-eminent conglomerates in the real estate industry in India, having a plenitude of prestigious residential and commercial complexes, office buildings, and townships to its credit over the past three decades. Its presence spans Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Raipur, Pune, Chennai as well as Colombo. With the shifting epoch, Merlin Group has now extended its movement to contemporary shopping malls, resorts, industrial estates, clubs, etc.

With a fleet of prestigious residential and commercial complexes spanning across India, Merlin Group has innovated with various formats and core projects including premium housing, essential housing, country homes and bungalows, specialty malls, office towers, I.T. buildings, hotels, new generation clubs, and resorts, serviced apartments, stadium, and townships.

About Pathchala :- Conceived by  Late Smt Indrani Ganguly and supported by her husband Late Shri Ashish Ganguly, PATHCHALA began it’s journey way back in the  year 2001 . Father Wavrail of St. Xavier’s Collegiate School, Father Ignatious of the Greek Church of Kolkata and like minded friends including  Mrs. Krishna Gupta ,Mrs. Ashoka …

