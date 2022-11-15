Moments of Children’s Day celebration at Merlin

Merlin I Am Kolkata , the Corporate Social Responsibility wing of Merlin Group, one of the real estate conglomerates has celebrated Children’s Day today with the children of Pathchala , a non profit organization working for the welfare of poor children in Kalighat.

At a fun filled event, Shri Saket Mohta, Managing Director, Merlin Group and founder of Merlin I Am Kolkata presented educational stationeries to the children of Pathchala and Rukmini Paul, President of Pathchala. Shri Soumitra Ray, founder of Bangla Band Bhoomi and an ace singer graced the occasion as the chief guest. Shri Prasun Bhowmic Hon’ble member of West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights graced the occasion as the guest of honor.

The celebration witnessed activities like drawing contest and an educational quiz among the children. Children also presented dance recitals. Magician Kaushik Biswas enthralled the children and audience with his magic show.

“Children are the future of our nation . They need to be nurtured in a positive way with proper education and moral values. We at Merlin group strive to bring some meaningful changes in the lives of less privileged children. I hope today’s fun filled event has brought cheer to the little faces. We are associated with Pathchala and trying to help in a humble way in the field of education. We hope to work together in future to enable these children become self reliant”, said Shri Saket Mohta, MD, Merlin Group and Founder Merlin I Am Kolkata.

“We at Pathchala try to mainstream the children with the formal education system .We strongly believe in facilitating a holistic growth for the children that would make them honest self reliant citizens in future. We are grateful to Merlin Group for supporting us in reaching our desired goals to provide an inclusive education to the poor children of daily wage earners. Pathchala…where children come for love care and dignity.” said Smt Rukmini Paul, President of Pathchala.

“Merlin I am Kolkata—a CSR initiative of Merlin Group has been working for the betterment of environment, sustainability , education and skill development. He also got recognition from The Millennium Post. Merlin I Am Kolkata was engaged in waste management initiatives and cycling championship that was endorsed by the United Nations Sustainability goal mission. Its founder Shri Saket Mohta has won laurels like The Times Philanthropy Honours for the work on sustainability .

About Merlin Group:



Conceptualised in 1984, Merlin Group is now one of the pre-eminent conglomerates in the real estate industry in India, having a plenitude of prestigious residential and commercial complexes, office buildings, and townships to its credit over the past three decades. Its presence spans Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Raipur, Pune, Chennai as well as Colombo. With the shifting epoch, Merlin Group has now extended its movement to contemporary shopping malls, resorts, industrial estates, clubs, etc.



With a fleet of prestigious residential and commercial complexes spanning across India, Merlin Group has innovated with various formats and core projects including premium housing, essential housing, country homes and bungalows, specialty malls, office towers, I.T. buildings, hotels, new generation clubs, and resorts, serviced apartments, stadium, and townships.

About Pathchala :- Conceived by Late Smt Indrani Ganguly and supported by her husband Late Shri Ashish Ganguly, PATHCHALA began it’s journey way back in the year 2001 . Father Wavrail of St. Xavier’s Collegiate School, Father Ignatious of the Greek Church of Kolkata and like minded friends including Mrs. Krishna Gupta ,Mrs. Ashoka …