  • 6291968677
  • thetimesofbengal@gmail.com
  • Garia,Kolkata
Fashion & Lifestyle

Monsoon Blues With Sore Throat, Know Causes And Symptoms

admin July 24, 2023 0 2 min read


  • Home
  • Health
  • Monsoon Blues With Sore Throat, Know Causes And Symptoms

The pain of a sore throat may accompany the monsoon blues, but with the right knowledge and treatment, it may be properly treated.

Sore Throat in Monsoon
Monsoon Blues With Sore Throat, Know Causes And Symptoms

Sore Throat: The monsoon season revitalizes nature, relieves the oppressive heat, and fosters a joyful mood. We are more likely to be exposed to infections and diseases that cause fever during the rainy season. During this time, a number of viruses and bacteria proliferate and infect people. Your regular activities might be significantly interrupted and affected by this. The monsoon season also signals the beginning of a number of ailments, the most prevalent of which is a sore throat. This illness, which is characterized by discomfort, inflammation, and irritation in the throat, may ruin anyone’s rainy day.

WHAT ARE THE COMMON SYMPTOMS OF SORE THROAT IN MONSOON?

  1. A scratchy or painful sensation in the throat
  2. Pain that gets worse when speaking or swallowing
  3. Aching, enlarged glands in your jaw or neck
  4. Red and swollen tonsils
  5. Husky voice

WHAT ARE THE SOME CAUSES OF SORE THROAT IN MONSOON?

  1. Viral infections, such as the common cold and flu, are the most common cause of sore throats during the monsoon season.
  2. Allergies caused by the monsoon’s excessive moisture in the air can irritate and hurt the throat.
  3. The monsoon’s humidity encourages bacterial development, which raises the risk of illnesses.
  4. Pollutants and allergens are frequently carried to the ground by rain, which can cause throat and respiratory problems.
  5. People’s immune systems can get weakened by the changing temperature and humidity levels, increasing their susceptibility to diseases.

HOW TO PREVENT SORE THROAT DURING MONSOON?

People can lower their chance of getting a sore throat during the monsoon by keeping good personal cleanliness, staying hydrated, and taking precautions against allergens and irritants. In addition, combining over-the-counter drugs with natural treatments like saltwater gargles, honey, and ginger helps ease the symptoms. Adopting these measures and remedies as the rainy season approaches can make this wonderful time of the year more enjoyable and healthy.










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

admin

View More Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

The much-awaited trailer of The Eken – Ruddhaswas Rajasthan launched today!”Superstar Detective Eken” is back to unravel another mystery in Poila Boishakh

BY RAHUL SVF in collaboration with The Heritage Academy hosted an exquisite trailer launch event today for its upcoming The Eken – Ruddhaswas Rajasthan, releasing […]

May 28, 2023 0 2 min read

Bawaal Promotions: Janhvi Kapoor Slips Into Black Dress From Galvan London Worth Rs 1.2 Lakh

Home Lifestyle Bawaal Promotions: Janhvi Kapoor Slips Into Black Dress From Galvan London Worth Rs 1.2 Lakh Janhvi Kapoor was in the Dubai campus of […]

July 12, 2023 0 2 min read

StepUpwards – Grow Your People, Grow Your Business

As India surges forward in the digital age, many are left behind due to a lack ofawareness and access to the skills and knowledge necessary […]

March 23, 2023 0 1 min read

Exhibition ‘Rhythmic Nature & Nostalgia’ Soon Going To Hit The Prestigious Walls Of Jogen Chowdhury Centre For Arts

The very popular art gallery in the town, Gallery Charubasona : Jogen Chowdhury Centre For Arts is soon going to showcase an exhibition titled ‘Rhythmic […]

March 17, 2023 0 2 min read
Verified by MonsterInsights