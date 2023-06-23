Home

Monsoon Illness? 5 Tips to Protect Your Child During Rainy Season

Monsoon Illness: Most of us are pleased to see the rain as they offer a reprieve from the stifling heat. However, the rainy season might bring along serious health issues along with it. A rise in waterborne illnesses is caused by the increasing humidity, which creates an ideal habitat for the growth of bacteria, viruses, and other dangerous germs. Furthermore, stagnant water in potholes and flooded regions serves as a breeding ground for mosquitoes that spread diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya, increasing the risk of these illnesses.

5 TIPS TO PREVENT YOUR CHILDREN FROM MONSOON ILLNESS

Risks associated with waterlogged regions include the potential for accidents and the development of waterborne infections. Ask your kids to avoid standing water, such as in ditches, puddles, or flooded roadways. Encourage kids not to play in or near these locations since they can be hidden risks like open drains or sharp items. During the monsoon, slippery surfaces are common, therefore it’s crucial to provide kids with the right footwear. Invest in a pair of traction-enhancing rain boots or non-slip shoes to avoid falling. Encourage your kids to keep their feet dry whenever possible since germs and insects may live in puddles and on wet flooring. An increase in mosquito populations during the monsoon season raises the danger of contracting illnesses carried by the insects. Use insect repellents on your kids, both as creams and plug-in gadgets, and make sure they dress in long sleeves and long pants while they are outside. Close your windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out of your house. It’s important to practice basic hygiene during the monsoon season since the additional moisture can serve as a breeding ground for bacteria and germs. Teach your kids to often wash their hands, particularly before meals. Encourage kids not to play in stagnant water since it can serve as a breeding ground for mosquitoes and illnesses that are spread by the water. The monsoon season presents substantial danger for electrical risks. Teach your kids to avoid standing water around electrical equipment, exposed wires, and electrical poles. Make sure to examine your property for any exposed wire or damaged electrical sockets and have them addressed right away.

Note: Eating street food during the rainy season is especially risky because of the breeding of insects. Cakes, bread, and sweets readily grow fungus in wet environments.















