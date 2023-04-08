Most Common Styling Mistakes And How To Fix Them

Looking stylish isn’t about wearing branded-expensive clothes, is about mastering styling hacks and focusing on the details. Here’s listing some common styling mistakes and how to fix them.

No matter how fashionable your clothes are, if you don’t style them well, you can miss that oomph factor. Ever wondered why your outfits never look as good as they should? Well, it could be because you are missing out on details. Not focusing on details are small mistakes that can ruin out an otherwise great outfit.

Here’s listing some common styling mistakes and how to fix them :

Accessorise: Now, of course, we are not suggesting you wear chunky jewellery or Coachella-inspired wristbands but some minimal accessory that can elevate your entire ensemble and showcase your intention, is a must. We suggest wearing dainty jewellery like earrings or a watch. Dressing according to your body type: What might look good on your sister and your friend might not work on you. Of course, you can wear what you want and you would still look good but some styles look more flattering on specific body types. Consider the body types and dress accordingly. Balance Your Outfit: Creating a balance in your outfit is extremely important. Always remember that there has to be one hero piece in your outfit and the rest should be in the supporting background. For example, when wearing flared jeans, combine them with a fitted crop rather than an oversized one. A graphic T-shirt should be paired with plain trousers as the printed bottom can take away the focus and make it look less impactful. You are following the trends: You don’t have to conform to another person’s idea of what is trending. Instead of following the trends, stick to the designs that define your personality and speak for you. Remember nothing looks better than confidence on you and that can only reflect if you choose the designs that work for you.

Hope this helped.








