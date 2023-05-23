Home

Lifestyle

Mouni Roy Brings Old Hollywood Glamour in Black Mermaid Gown at Cannes Film Festival – See PICS

India at Cannes: Mouni Roy’s black mermaid-style gown bought a whole lot of glamour at Cannes Film Festival.

Mouni Roy Brings Old Hollywood Glamour in Black Mermaid Gown at Cannes Film Festival – See PICS

Bollywood actor, Mouni Roy makes grand debut in the ongoing 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. The diva kept her fashion foot forward in France and brought her bombshell glamour along. Mouni attended the event and made several hearts dazzled with her gorgeous black ensemble. Scroll down to see the latest pics.

Mouni Roy shared her recent pictures on Instagram from Cannes Festival. The diva chose a black strapless mermaid-style gown. The ensemble features adorning figure-grazing fit, fitted structure, black silhouette that perfect accentuated her figure. For glam picks, Mouni Roy went with dazzling highlighter, glowing skin, perfect brows, glossy lips, black kohled eyes and sharp contour. The actress kept her hairdo sleek with a middle-parted ponytail. Decked up in fashion label Tarik Ediz, Mouni Roy’s black gown ticked all fashion boxes.

Mouni Roy Looks Beautiful in Black Strapless Gown at Cannes 2023

Earlier, Mouni Roy expressed her excitement about Cannes debut. Sharing her excitement with ANI, the actress shared, “I am exhilarated to announce my debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Representing Lenskart at Cannes and being a part of this iconic celebration of creativity is my greatest honor.”

On professional front, Mouni Roy was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She will be next seen in the Virgin Tree, produced by Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt.

Do you Guys Loved Mouni Roy’s Latest Cannes Look? Tell us in the comments below















