Move it, Move it! 5 Side-Effects of Sitting For Long Hours, And Why You Should Stop Doing That Right Away

Sitting for long duration can lead to several side effects on both physical and mental health.

What are the odds that several readers read this article while sitting or laying down? Too high, right? The irony. Yes, many of us here are guilty of sitting for too long. In the offices most of us keep sitting for several hours straight. It is good if you do some physical exercises and have a routine but still staying out at one place for hours is a major red flag pertaining to your relationship with our body. It pretty can undo the workout routine. Well, it is you but not all you. The convenience of technology has made us sit tight glued to screens behind desks. From work to entertainment, everything is available on screen. According to the American Heart Association, sedentary jobs have increased 83 percent since 1950, reported Hopkinsmedicine.org.

All this inactivity can pave way for several severe adverse affects on health. There is a literal term these that people use, ‘the sitting disease’ that has surfaced this digital age.

Can Shorten Life Span

Wondering how sitting snips away life span? Sitting too long makes you prone to health conditions. It puts your at risk of heart attack, cancer, diabetes and increased blood pressure. Because physical health has effects on mental health, and vice versa, people are also more at risk to develop, mental health issues like anxiety or depression.

Weight Gain

According to report by the Healthline.com, when we sit all day long, molecules like lipoprotein lipase are not released as much they should widening the risk of gaining weight. It can even leads to obesity.

All Day Fatigue

You are sitting all the day but are still tired. That is one of the side effects if sitting too long. There is a sense of exhaustion that disrupts daily routine after being poised in just one position for seven to eight hours at a stretch.

Posture Imbalance

When we are sitting too long, sometimes we slump down sometimes we sit upright. Therefore, it is important to sit in the right posture or else we can experience sever pain in different areas that can effect tour posture in the future run. It also causes compressions on discs in spine. Additionally, can lead to premature degeneration resulting in chronic pain.

My Back Hurts? Pain In My Neck

Yes, sitting for too long does hurt your back. When we sit for long, there is added pressure on our lower backs, nerves, tendons etc. One can also get a stiffness in neck by constantly working with the screens.

So people, why not set an alarm or remember to take short breaks and take a walk around the room or down the building!











