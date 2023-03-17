Mrunal Thakur Flaunts Hot Body in Intense Kickboxing Session, Check Throwback Viral Workout Video

Home

Mrunal Thakur is one of the leading sensations on the internet. The Sitaramam transformed drastically post her television journey. Mrunal Thakur often treats her fans with her hot photos and workout videos to flaunt that perfect bikini body. She is a fitness enthusiast who never fails to skip her gym sessions and this latest workout video is proof! The actress serves fitness inspiration with her hot bikini body and a killer workout. Mrunal practised kickboxing whose benefit goes beyond strength and cardio.

Mrunal Thakur’s trainer Rohit Nair dropped a throwback video from her kickboxing session on Instagram. The caption on the hot viral workout video read, “#throwbackthursday @mrunalthakur Early days of learning kickboxing 🥊.” In the viral workout video, Mrunal Thakur wore a hot red outfit with black tights and tied her hair in a high ponytail. She started her kickboxing session by striking her feet and then hands followed by combining her kicks and punches.

Mrunal Thakur’s hot workout video garnered immense appreciation from her fans and followers. They dropped heart and heart-eye emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “@mrunalthakur app toh khud bina sikhaye sikh jaoge woh bhi life time ke liye🔥🔥.”

Kickboxing is a form of martial art that involves punching, kicking, and footwork. The sport incorporates moves from other types of martial arts, such as karate, as well as boxing. Kickboxing helps to improve overall fitness, power, and agility. The intense workout session also helps in strengthening legs, arms, glutes, back, and core all at once. Mrunal Thakur’s kickboxing session also offers as a great stress reliever and helps boost confidence.

