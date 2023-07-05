Home

Mrunal Thakur is The Epitome of Hotness in Black Thigh-High Slit Dress With Deep Neckline – See Latest Photos

Mrunal Thakur’s latest photos in black thigh-high slit dress for her latest shoot created a massive storm on social media – Check here

Mrunal Thakur never fails to make waves with her social media posts. The ‘Sita Ramam’ star’s latest photos in a sexy black dress have created a ruckus on Instagram. As much as Mrunal Thakur is known for her phenomenal performances, she is also known to keep her fashion game ahead of others. She wore a black-coloured gown for her latest photoshoot. Mrunal captioned her post, “Fierce and fabulous ❤️‍🔥 (sic).” She picked a stunning black, sleeveless dress that came with a thigh-high slit. She accessorised her look with a sleek diamond necklace, earrings and rings. Mrunal accentuated her look with stunning Jimmy Choo heels.

Mrunal Thakur Oozes Oomph in Latest Photos:

Mrunal Thakur’s latest photos took the entire social media by storm. Her fans and followers dropped hearts, heart-eye and fire emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “You have a stunning sense of fashion, always so stylish. You’re sunshine on a cloudy day, always bright and full of life. You are without a doubt, the most gorgeous girl I’ve ever seen. You make every outfit look amazing, you’re just that beautiful. @mrunalthakur 🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍 (sic).” Another user wrote, “@mrunalthakur Just divinely gorgeous. Your cute looks leave me crazy all the time 😍.” The third user wrote, “Our Sita mahalaxmi in black 🖤🖤(sic).”

On the work front, Mrunal Thakur won hearts with her performance in the Netflix movie Lust Stories 2. The story explores an honest take on modern-day relationships and their sexual lives. She starred alongside Angad Bedi and Neena Gupta. She will also share the screen space with Vijay Deverakonda in a yet-to-be-titled film. Mrunal also finished shooting for Nani 30 starring actor Nani.

What are your thoughts on Mrunal Thakur’s hottest look in black? Let us know your thoughts















