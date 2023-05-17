Mrunal Thakur JUST Wore a Swimsuit For Her Debut Appearance at Cannes 2023, Fans Ask Sita Yeh Tune Kya Kiya

Home

Mrunal Thakur is one of the Indian celebs making their debut at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès de Cannes in Cannes



Mrunal Thakur has once again taken the entire internet by storm with her glamorous avatar at Cannes 2023. The ‘Sita Ramam‘ star is one of the few celebs who will walk the red carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival at the French Riviera. Mrunal’s blingy ensemble, which mixed the utter beauty of lace with high-octane nighttime splendour, has already generated talk. She dropped her sexy photos on her Instagram handle and captioned them, “I didn’t come this far to only come this far. #YesICannes. Ready to take on the @festivaldecannes experience. Join me on this glamorous little journey #StayTuned.”

Mrunal Thakur posed on the huge terrace at the backdrop of the sea. She wore a black bikini by Verandah with sheer lace trousers and a shimmery, oversized black jacket by the fashion label Dhruv Kapoor. She accentuated her look with black heels, open wavy strands and very glamorous makeup.

MRUNAL THAKUR MAKES JAWS DROP IN BLINGY BLACK

Mrunal Thakur’s fans flooded the comment section with fire and heart-eye emojis. One of the users wrote, “Samhalo yaar mujhe.” Another user wrote, “The most beautiful girl you will see in your life, she is my special girl, I love you forever, my princess, the most beautiful look @mrunalthakur.” The third user wrote, “Glam glam glam.”

However, some of her followers were displeased when she decided to ‘just’ wear a swimsuit at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès de Cannes in Cannes, despite the fact that her glitzy costume certainly made a statement. One of the users wrote, “Wonder, why don’t these (so called) celebrities represent India in international stage with Indian traditional wearing? Look how RRR team represented at Oscar.”

