Mrunal Thakur Performs Deadlifts, Squats And Rope Workouts Post Long Break From The Gym – WATCH Hot Video

Mrunal Thakur inspired fans to hit the gym with her latest workout video post a long break – WATCH!

Mrunal Thakur who often steals the limelight with her Instagram posts, has once again grabbed eyeballs for her workout video. Do you know the secret to her perfect bikini body? She never misses her gym session and her latest hot workout video is proof. Mrunal Thakur left no stone unturned to serve fitness goals for her fans and followers with her latest workout video. During her most recent gym session with her trainer and athlete Rohit Nair, Mrunal Thakur performs lunges, deadlifts, squats and even rope workouts. The caption on her latest video read, “After a long break from the gym, this is the welcome I get from @rohityson_ 😜(sic).”

Mrunal Thakur wore a black tank top with a deep U-neckline paired with comfy black shorts and a jacket around her waist. She tied her hair in a high ponytail with a classic centre part. She performed her intense workout that included deadlifting, lunges, squats, pull-ups, battle ropes and lat pull-downs.

WATCH Mrunal Thakur’s Intense Workout at The Gym

Mrunal Thakur’s hot workout video went viral in no time. Her fans dropped fire and heart emojis in the comment section. They also heaped praise for her dedication. One of the users wrote, “Workout Girl😍😍😍 (sic).” Many users labelled her champion in the comment section. Another user wrote, ” The boss queen of the Earth ❤️❤️😍(sic).”

For the unaware, Mrunal Thakur made her debut with the television show Mujhse Kuchh Kehti…Yeh Khamoshiyaan (2012). She rose to stardom with the popular daily soap Kumkum Bhagya (2014). She has starred in movies like Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey and Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30. Mrunal Thakur became a popular name with her period romantic drama, Sita Ramam directed by Hanu Raghavapuddi.

What are your thoughts on Mrunal Thakur's latest workout video?
















