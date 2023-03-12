Music Lovers, Bring Out The Foodie in You With The Chef Table Menu

Home

The Piano Man Review: Music Lovers, Bring Out The Foodie in You With The Chef’s Table Menu

The Piano Man’s menu offers 16 dishes, including Edamame & Truffle Dimsums, Beetroot Carpaccio, Sushi Tacos, Duck Confit, Lamb Chop, Matcha & Macron, Tom Kha, and Wasabi Prawns, paired best with eight different types of cocktail.

The Piano Man Review Music Lovers, Bring Out The Foodie in You With The Chef’s Table Menu

I wanted to go to The Piano Man for a long time, especially for a jazz night. So, one fine day after cancelling the plans with my friends, I ended up going to The Piano Man, Sector 32, Gurugram. Nestled in the new version of 32nd Milestone, now 32nd Avenue, TPM has made quite a buzz for its ambience, great collection of food from Europe-Asia and of course passion for music. The ambience is exactly like a retro jazz club that has amazing architecture too. Gurugram singer-songwriter Aadya Jaswal who released the first single of her upcoming debut album, Aisha, on January 27, set the stage on fire with her performance with outstanding vocals, killer acoustic guitar and delicate piano. The little girl’s one-sided conversation won our hearts as the audience. But what really surprised me was the food at the Chef’s Table! It was SO GOOD. Expertly curated by the Head Chef – Manoj Kumar Pandey, The Piano Man Chef’s Table menu comes in three different variants; vegetarian, non – vegetarian, and Lobster priced at Rs 2,500, Rs 3,499 and Rs 4,999 respectively.

Coming from an experience of over 13 years in the hospitality industry, chef Manoj is the backbone of the extravagant food and drinks at the vibrant jazz club. His culinary knowledge in various cuisines and proficiency built over the years has helped him earn massive praise and recognition. For a truly divine dining experience, you can also opt for some delicious cocktails and the expansive wine collection available at the restaurant. Moreover, it offers eccentric Eurasian cuisine and the chance to enjoy luxury in a classy and artistic setting. The menu offers 16 dishes, including Edamame & Truffle Dimsums, Beetroot Carpaccio, Sushi Tacos, Duck Confit, Lamb Chop, Matcha & Macron, Tom Kha, and Wasabi Prawns, paired best with eight different types of cocktail.

When you take a bite sitting on the table right in front of the stage, the smooth piano tunes flow over and allow your palette the same magic by treating it to an array of delectable food. We tried our hands on Reconstructed Tom Kha soup (prawn, baby bok choy, prawn cracker and basil oil), Avacado and crab salad, and Wasabi prawn dim sums.

If you’re looking for a fresh, no-cook, summer meal then look no further because this simple salad with crab and avocado is going to knock your socks off. The tender crab with the creamy avocado and a little burst of juicy tomato are just everything that you summer-food-loving mouth could want for a light lunch or dinner! The dish was served with salad leaves (mizuna, miners lettuce) on top of the salad with edible flowers.

Verdict: This place is a treat for all music lovers and even brings out the foodie in you. If you always wanted to try out jazz clubs then The Piano Man will be perfect for you.

Stars: 3.5/5

