Musicathon is Back! Date, Venue And Ticket Price Of The Mountain Music Festival In Himachal Pradesh

The two-day music festival in the mountains, MUSICATHON combines the love of music and mountains, here’s everything you need to know about its tenth edition!



Musicathon 2023: Musicathon is not just a festival, but a forefront curating platform that aims at glorifying the love of music with travel aficionados and melophiles from across the country. The 10th edition of Musicathon is slated to be held this April and will be graced by a pool of nine Independent Artists. The stellar line-up for this landmark edition will witness soulful performances amidst a stunning backdrop of the Dhauladhar ranges in the majestic mountain city of Bir.

Date: 7th and 8th April 2023

Ticket Price: Music Pass: INR 2,200; Music Pass +Stay: INR 3850

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT MUSICATHON

MUSICATHON: MUSIC FESTIVAL OF MOUNTAIN

A unique music festival called Musicathon debuted in 2019. The one-of-a-kind music festival is an adventure in and of itself. While music is the main draw, Musication stands out for its array of additional activities, like camping in the mountains, admiring breathtaking sunsets, and dining on regional cuisine.

MUSICATHON ARTIST LINEUP

Musicathon aims to bring together top independent musicians from all around the nation to make the most upbeat tunes that will make your feet tap.

The latest edition will be headlined by the acclaimed artistic singer Khalid Ahamed a.k.a frontman of the eminent contemporary music band Parvaaz. The lineup also features Salman Elahi, Rahgir, Anurag Vashisht, Arjan Singh, Akanksha Grover, Nayab Midha and Buland Himalay a.k.a. Jatin Sharma. This time, Musicathon has added a rather interesting stand-up comedy act to tickle all the funny bones of the attendees. The stage will be honoured by Mohit Morani who is known to deliver strong punches.

MUSICATHON’S ADVENTUROUS VENUE

Bir is a popular tourist location in India’s northern flank and a haven for adventurers. This music event couldn’t be more ideal with the gorgeous Dhauladhar hills serving as the backdrop. You can enjoy the destination’s natural beauty in April thanks to the favourable weather. For those who are unaware, Bir is the premier paragliding location in India and also serves as the site of the paragliding World Cup.

