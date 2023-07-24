Home

Must-Have Kurta Sets That Everyone Should Have In Their Wardrobe

The world of ethnic outfits are huge but these ethnic outfits are a must have to look chic and classy for various events.

Nothing speaks more elegance than ethnic wear. No matter how much you love your miniskirts or bodycon dresses, the love for Indian wear is unparallel and cannot be matched. Whether it’s a festival at home, pooja or you just want to ace a classy Indian look at the office, kurtas are wardrobe staples and don’t need to be matched.

Here’s listing down some ethnic wear essentials that will take you through all the important events thereby ensuring you brim in style.

The first one on the list has to be a white kurta set. The white colour itself whiffs elegance in all bits. Whether you are going for a pooja or a corporate event, a white kurta set can be the perfect choice of clothing for these events. From chikankari to rayon or cotton fabric, white kurta sets can be found in an array of materials. While white on white is obviously an elegant attire, white chikankari with blue jeans can also give the right touch of contemporary to the rather Indian outfit. To complete the look, you can pair it with oxidized silver jewelry.

A black Anarkali is definitely an unquestionable necessity. From a comfortable outfit that gives a slimming illusion to a stylish silhouette that looks flattering on every body type, this anarkali is a must-have ethnic attire. For a formal look, you can pair it with a contrasting dupatta. For a festive look, simply pair it with a heavy embroidery dupatta or a fulkari dupatta. To amplify the face, you can also add heavy jewelry, and voila! You are all set for the event.

A printed kurta set can add a little bit of fun to the Indian wear outfit but if having the same print from top to bottom, it can make you look elevated in a jiffy. A printed kurta set would be the perfect attire for daytime or festive wear. The versatility of the printed outfit also makes it an excellent investment as it can be paired differently and create a new look each time.

Chikankari is known for its elegance, simplicity, and grace, This fabric is perfect when you want to look stylish without putting any effort. The lightness and delicacy of the embroidery make it perfect for summer wear. Its breathable, comfortable, and intricacy of the fabric makes it graceful.

Hope this helped! Follow this space for more fashion-related videos.
















