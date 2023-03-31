Home

Lifestyle

Must have make up essentials for beginner with brand suggestions

With so many make up in the market, it can get confusing and overwhelming to curate a make up. But worry not, because here’s a list of all the products you need as a beginner.

The world of makeup is fun and huge but with an array of products from prepping your skin to touching up your skin and everything else in between- it’s can get quite overwhelming and intimidating, especially if you are a beginner, but worry not, we are here to help.

Here’s curating the makeup kit for beginners to give you a flawless base.

Moisturiser :

First product on the list is the first and most essential part of your make up kit. No matter how high end brand you use for you make up, if your face is not well hydrated, your make up would never sit well.

Our Pick : For a budget friendly moisturiser, you can opt for Pond’s Super light face gel moisturiser, its light weight textures feels like a second skin and can leave your skin plump, healthy and perfect for your make up base. Primer:

If you are someone who have open pores, this product can work like magic for your skin. Blurring your pores, it can give a clean canvas for your make up. And the best part is that it also prevents make up to penetrate deep into your skin thereby, ensuring the makeup stays for elongated hours Our pick : Colorbar gel primer is a great option to give you that flawless base. Liquid Foundation : Once you are all set with your base. its time to move ahead with evening out your tone. Any liquid foundation that is buildable or has medium to full coverage can be a good pick.

Our Pick : Maybelline Fit Me Liquid Foundation or L’Oreal Paris Infalliable 24H Fresh Wear Foundation. Concealer :

When you are going out for wedding or on days when you need to hide your blemishes or highlight your cheekbones, concealers is that magic wand that can help you with all such issues. Make sure to use a concealer that is easily blendable and doesn’t have a thick consistency.

Our Pick : Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Concealer. Contour and blush Kit :

Now as a beginner, you might find it overwhelming to go all out with full face make up, but believe us, a contour can add some much dimension to you face and add depth by carving out your facial features. And blush can add a natural flush. For occasions like wedding, a festival etc, contour and blush can be great tool to highlight your facial features.

Our Pick : SUGAR Cosmetics Contour De Force and Blush. Eyebrow pencil :

We all know the utmost importance of well-groomed eyebrows, it can literally make or break your look. If you don’t want to invest separately on an eyebrow pencil, you can also use mascara or apply brownish shade from your eyebrow palette with soft hands to create that fleek look.

Our pick : L’Oréal Paris Brow Artist Genius Kit – Medium To Dark. Eyeliner :

We know what you are thinking, creating winged eyeliner as a beginner might not something you are pro at! But basic definition to your eyelids or overdrawing on your natural lash line can literally make all the difference. If you are not comfortable with liquid liner, sketch or pen liner can be your best best. They are easy to apply and does the job.

Our pick : Maybelline Tattoo Studio Gel Eyeliner Pencil. Mascara:

To add more volume to your natural lashes and make your look more awake and wide, mascara can be your best-friend. It can give you that instant uplifted look without any hassle.

our pick : Maybelline New York Volume Express Colossal Mascara. Eyeshadow :

You might not know how to do cut-crease or smokey eyes, but applying some tint to your eyelids can dramatically change your look. It makes you look more put together and stylis

Our favourite pick: Makeup Revolution Re-Loaded Palette – Velvet Rose Loose powder: Last but not the least, a loose powder is great way to set your base and keep it locked. You can also choose a compact but loose powder also helps with baking and gives that blurred effect.

Our favourite pick : Maybelline Fit Me Matte Poreless Pressed Powder.











