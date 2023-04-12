Book Fair again. This time in South Kolkata.

We are pleased to announce that for the book lovers, after the pandemic, on the occasion of Bangla New Year, Publishers & Booksellers Guild will be organising the Nababarsha Boi Utsab. From 16 to 25 April, this Book Festival will be organised at the Taltala Ground, beside EEDF, opposite South City Mall. Timings, everyday 3pm to 9pm. Nababarsha Boi Utsab will be organised with the support of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, KMDA and Ward no 93 Club Samanvaya Parishad. Bengali literature and culture will be celebrated throughout the festival.

There was an increasing demand from the booklovers residing at the Southern part of the city for organising a Book Fair nearby. After the International Kolkata Book Fair shifted from Maidan and started to be held in its permanent venue at Karunamoyee, Salt lake, not all residents of South Kolkata couldn’t visit the Fair venue regularly. Nababarsha Boi Utsab is being held at the South Kolkata to fulfil their demand.

Nababarsha Boi Utsab will be inaugurated on 16 April at 6:30pm. Eminent author Shri Sirshendu Mukhopadhyay, Smt Bani Basu will be present at the inaugural ceremony along with Shri Firhad Hakim, Hon’ble Mayor of Kolkata and Minister, Government of West Bengal, Smt Mala Roy, Hon’ble M.P. and Chairman, Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Shri Debasish Kumar, Hon’ble MMIC, Kolkata and MLA, West Bengal and Smt Mousumi Das, Hon’ble Councillor, Ward no 93.

You will be glad to know that on every evening of the festival days, there will be interactive sessions on relevant contemporary topics where there will be presence of eminent personalities of different fields. Apart from this, there will be different cultural programs every evening.

Eminent publishing houses will be present at the Nababarsha Boi Utsab. There will be attractive discounts.

We hope that with your all out support, as in the other activities of the Publishers & Booksellers Guild, Nababarsha Boi Utsab will also be immensely successful.