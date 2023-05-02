Home

Natasha Poonawalla Goes Spiky in Sculpted Mirror Dress, Creates Thunder at Met Gala 2023 – See Pics

Met Gala 2023: Natasha Poonawalla oozes oodles of glamour in Schiaparelli sculpted mirror dress with dramatic winged eyeliner and sleek ponytail.

Met Gala 2023: The biggest night in fashion has finally begun. Hollywood to Bollywood, the celebs are totally slaying it at the Met Gala carpet. While Alia Bhatt made a dreamy debut to Priyanka Chopra who nailed the grand occasion for the fourth time. But, wait there’s more! Businesswoman and fashion diva, Natasha Poonawalla too returned to the Met Gala in sizzling avatar.

The diva who holds the strong penchant for fashion, brought high doze of drama and edge to the fashion. Talking about the outfit, Natasha was seen wearing a gorgeous, sculpted mirror dress with sharp shoulder spikes. The diva took to her Instagram to share her pictures in the Schiaparelli outfit and wrote, “Karl â€æa line of beauty.” To complete the look, Natasha teamed the ensemble with a sleek ponytail and stiletto nails. She let her ensemble do the talking and went with minimal glam. Natasha rounded off her makeup with dramatic winged eyeliner and nude lip shade.

Natasha Poonawalla Makes a Striking Met Gala Appearance in Schiaparelli Sculpted Mirror Dress:

Natasha Poonawalla has attended the Met Gala several times in the past. In 2022, the diva added a touch of desi elegance to the red carpet by wearing a Sabyasachi saree with edgy metallic bustier and ornate jewellery.

Also, at Met Gala this year’s guests are expected to include Bad Bunny, Maude Apatow, Phoebe Bridgers, Cardi B, Jessica Chastain, Pete Davidson, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Gigi Hadid, Anne Hathaway, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Lil Nas X, Jennifer Lopez, Jenna Ortega, Pedro Pascal, Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse, Florence Pugh, Margot Robbie, Olivia Rodrigo and more.

