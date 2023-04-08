Home

Natasha Poonewalla Charms in White Manish Malhotra Saree at Kensington Palace| A Glimpse of Her Saree Couture

Natasha Poonewalla leaves us awestruck with her sartorial choices. Internet is swooning over her latest attire in white saree and oh so poised!

Natasha Poonewalla graciously attends the Crown to Couture exhibit in elegant white saree

Natasha Poonewalla has always made some unique and bold fashion statements. A diva that she is, this businesswoman-philanthropist once again made a charming appearance at the Crown to Couture fashion exhibit at Kensington Palace, London. Donning a pristine white chikankari saree, she once again slayed in her saree look. This is not the first time when Poonewalla swept away our feet with her elegant saree looks.

Natasha Poonewalla in Crown to Couture Exhibit

At this exhibition in London, Poonewalla draped a beautiful white chikankari saree with a halter-neck illusion blouse by pioneer designer Manish Malhotra. It is not just a regular chikankari saree, it has intricately designed lotus motifs with broad ivory borders embellished with pearls! A truly divine look carried gracefully. sharing her drop-dead gorgeous appearance, she captioned her Instagram post, “All dressed up n out for the Historic Royal Palaces- Crown to Couture exhibit but really for friends who’s exquisite creation was beautifully exhibited at Kensington Palace. ”

It was surely a stellar choice and what more do we expect from the fashionista! Her coiffed her paired with dainty studs just added to the chic sophisticated look.

Natasha Poonewalla’s Exquisite Saree Couture

Poonewalla has often been praised for her sartorial choices when it comes to fashion. From her latest look at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) to White House Visit to Met Gala, she has always carried herself with much aplomb and poise. Never missing a chance to make jaws drop, she also, at multiple occasions draped Indian wear at international events.

Speaking of Indian clothing, she definitely has a taste in sarees! Do not believe us? Take a look yourself!

In October 2022, she donned another dreamy ivory saree while visiting the White House in Washington. The fashion enthusiast draped a Sabyasachi saree and teamed it with a floor-sweeping twead jacket. The bandhgala long jacket, layered pearl necklace with a dash of an emerald ring, Natasha owned and aced and slayed in the look.

What also grabbed attention was her social media caption where she said, “What you wear… correction, what wear, will always be political. Fashion will always be political.”

Natasha Poonewalla desi Gilded Glamour At Met Gala 2022

Now, this is one of her looks that sweept us all off our feet. A look to remember, the socialite straight away raised the glamour and fashion quotient with her bedazzling saree look. She wore a Sabyasach tulle saree and trail paired with Schiaparelli hand-forged metal bustier.

Her sari and trail were embroidered with silk floss thread and embellished with bevel beads, semi-precious stones, crystals, sequins and appliquéd printed velvet. Couldn’t, take your eyes off? Neither could we.

Natasha Poonewalla Love For Chikankari Saree!

Attending a reception for the Commonwealth diaspora ahead of commonwealth games at Bukhigham Palace, Natasha once again made the fashion headlines. Representing Indian diaspora, she opted for a lime hued chikankari saree by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She paired it with a halter neck blouse with knot details.

Her dazzling Neon yellow georgette, was accented with sequins and a distinctly modern crystal border.

Natasha Poonewalla clearly knows how to ace her style, how to make it her own. Her sartorial selection of pieces to carrying it with much poise and finesse is a treat to the eyes.











