National Assessment and Accreditation Council certifies Guru Nanak Institute of Technology under JIS Group with ‘Grade A+’ Accreditation

The apex accrediting agency in India, NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) adjudicates Guru Nanak Institute of Technology (GNIT) under JIS Group in the most coveted NAAC A+Grade for attaining the rigorous and stringent quality parameters and takes the institute in the ivy league of top technology institutes in India. GNIT becamethe 1st Private (Engineering) College in West Bengal to secure NAAC A+ Grade. The GNIT journey of academic and professional excellence is marked by several milestones since more than the last two decades that included NBA, NAAC accreditation and later as full-fledged autonomous college. The institute has also featured in the prestigious NIRF Rank (National Institutional Ranking Framework), ARIIA Rank and MHRD IIC Rank for the last couple of years is a distinct testimony of its quality excellence.

MAKAUT (Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology) officials are extremely happy that GNIT achieved a culmination of their pledge for providing quality education.

“It gives me immense satisfaction to see that GNIT is surging forward in line with its vision of disseminating education at global level with holistic development for all its stakeholders”, said the Managing Director Sardar Taranjit Singh on the occasion of receiving the most prestigious NAAC A+ Grade.