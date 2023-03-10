Home

Neck Pain From Long Screen Time? 5 Powerful Yoga Asanas To Reduce Neck Ache

Did you know that text neck is a real thing? Yes, we all are guilty of spending time on screens which way more than one should be and yes we all do feel that tightness and pain in our necks.

It is very ironical that you are reading the article about using devices and harmful neck position on a device! However, it is a thing and we do live in a world of paradoxes. Text neck is said to be a real thing. In the digital age, in a room of people most of the heads will be found will be looking down on screens and the thumbs operating in speed on the tips. While this trend just stared with people using mobiles phones as a means of communication but now it has become a means to an end. People are bound to look at screens and work for upto 10 hours and more. That position with neck slightly bend down and forward, shoulders rounded and back slumped is what later can turn harmful. These working cultures can seriously lead to severe neck pain and which further can develope into chronic back pains.

While spending time away from screens is vital, that is not the only thing that can cure a text neck. One must also practice certain exercises or yoga poses.

Chakravakasana or Cat-Cow Pose

This gentle, accessible backbend stretches and mobilises the spine. Practicing this pose also stretches your torso, shoulders, and neck. For this one needs to get on all fours and place their wrists underneath your shoulders and your knees underneath your hips. Inhale as you look up and let your stomach drop down toward the mat. Exhale as you tuck your chin into your chest, draw your navel toward your spine, and arch your spine toward the ceiling.

Adho Mukha Asana or Downward Facing Dog

This traditional forward bend can be restful and rejuvenating. Practicing this pose can help relieve back pain and sciatica. It helps to work out imbalances in the body and improves strength.

Bhujangasan

Also goes by the name as cobra pose, Bhujangasana majorly aims at the abdominal region. It helps in blood circulation , strengthens back and promotes heart health. One must lie down on the stomach, stretch their legs and lift their chest up with both hands on the sides.

Child pose

It may look like you’re resting, but Child’s pose is an active stretch that helps elongate the back. It’s also a great de-stressor before bed at the end of a long, exhausting day. Start on all fours with your arms stretched out straight in front of you, then sit back so your glutes (butt muscles) come to rest just above — but not touching — your heels.

Padahastasana

This asana helps in stretching’s neck and hamstrings. this is a good yoga pose to practise as it effects both the text neck and the hips from siting continuously for long hours. Keep your feet a little part. Bend forward and let your arms touch the floor. Try to keep your head near the knees.

