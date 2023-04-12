NETFLIX DROPS THE ‘FANG’TASTIC TRAILER OF TOOTH PARI: WHEN LOVE BITES

What happens when a beautiful vampire falls in love with a shy, faint-hearted, yet a lousy dentist? Sparks fly! Their love is a forbidden one, the kind that can result in a delirious clash of worlds, threatening to tear them apart. This story will have you rooting for the boy-next-door human dentist and the rebellious vampire, however impossible this love story may seem! Welcome to the world of Tooth Pari: When Love Bites – a romantic fantasy thriller from Netflix, produced by Endemol Shine India and created & directed by Pratim Dasgupta. Starring Shantanu Maheshwari and Tanya Maniktala as the endearing Roy and Rumi, Tooth Pari: When Love Bites will stream on Netflix starting April 20.

It all started when Rumi, the rebellious vampire from ‘Neeche’ broke one of her fangs during a hunt and landed at a human dentist – Roy’s clinic. While it turned out to be a ‘meet cute’ for this couple, what followed next is something worth a watch.

Set in Kolkata – the city of joy, this romantic fantasy thriller promises a ‘love bite’ you will never forget! The picturesque Kolkata simply lends its mystery and charm to the narrative with its dark alleyways, the Maidan Metro Station, Nonapukur Tram Depot, the Babughat bridge and the Howrah phool-ghat amongst many other iconic attractions bringing the world of Tooth Pari alive.

From a modern day Wicca and the leader of Cutmundus, Luna Luka (Revathy), who is hell-bent on exposing the vampires to Sub. Inspector Kartik (Sikander Kher) getting entangled in a untoward case that can cost him his job; from Roy (Shantanu Maheshwari) not willing to give up on Rumi knowing her truth to Rumi (Tanya Maniktala) promising never to bite again; this clash of ‘upar’ and ‘neeche’ is surprising, shocking, riveting and will get your heart racing. Being irresistibly drawn to each other, will Roy and Rumi’s love triumph over everything else?

Creator & Director of the series, Pratim Dasgupta added, “Magical, thrilling and unapologetically romantic, Tooth Pari is a fantastical fairy tale set in today’s Kolkata. While at its core, it’s a classic love story between a vampire and a human being, it’s also a life-affirming fable brimming with humanity. The series brings together some of the best actors we have in the country who tap into their wild side to get under the skin of these unique characters. Tooth Pari is visually distinct and matched by an emotionally absorbing story that will hopefully forge a deep connection with the audiences.”

Speaking about the series, Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, said, “We’ve been on an amazing journey in 2023 with breakout titles such as Rana Naidu, Class and Trial By Fire. And now our next distinctive offering Tooth Pari is a completely new genre as a quirky thriller and yet a sweet love story. With the success of romantic titles on our service such as Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein and Mismatched, romance as a genre is a strong play for us.”

Rishi Negi, CEO, Endemol Shine India said, “Endemol Shine India has always been at the forefront of curating, and nurturing emerging talent to make leaps in entertainment and bring original, disruptive, and bold ideas to life. Tooth Pari: When Love Bites is a testament to that belief and vision! Taking forward the vast and rich legacy of phenomenal fantasy stories and distinctive Indian storytelling, Tooth Pari: When Love Bytes, our latest original show, straddles the perfect balance between being uniquely Indian, and yet, a globally relevant show that explores themes and issues that are pertinent to young audiences today. We’re thrilled to bring this quirky, vibrant and unconventional young love-story that is set in a milieu rarely seen in this genre, to audiences in India and across the world. The universe of the show is laced with mystery, romance and a dark, wicked humor; while in contrast, its smaller, more intimate moments will inspire audiences to sink their teeth into this wonderful new show on Netflix!”

Speaking about the trailer launch, Shantanu Maheshwari expressed, “The trailer only scratches the surface of what’s in store for the viewers in this impossible love story. It’s a romantic thriller with subtle hints of comedy weaved into the vampire genre, which I feel is a very unique and a very distinct take on this genre. The story is fresh, unique with a first-of-its-kind experience and we are quite excited about the release.”

Tanya Maniktala further added, “I’m thrilled to be a part of this project and can’t wait for audiences to see the story unfold. We believe the uniqueness of the story will appeal to lovers of different genres, from romance to fantasy to thriller. Each one of us is playing a character we have never played before. We had a lot of fun making this series and we believe the audience will have an equally amazing experience”.

The romantic fantasy thriller series will also see Adil Hussain, Saswata Chatterjee and Tillotama Shome, amongst others in a never-seen-before avatar. Tooth Pari: When Love Bites unfolds a world of dark secrets, forbidden romance, stunning visuals and heart-pumping action.

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites premieres on Netflix on 20th April!

Created & Directed By: Pratim Dasgupta

Produced By: Endemol Shine India

Writers: Pratim Dasgupta, Sejal Pachisia

Dialogues: Shruti Madan, Roopal Kewalya, Pratim Dasgupta

Cast: Shantanu Maheshwari,Tanya Maniktala, Sikander Kher, Adil Hussain, Revathy, Saswata Chatterjee, Tillotama Shome, Anish Railkar, Rajatava Dutta, Swaroopa Ghosh, Avijit Dutt