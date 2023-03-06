Nissan showcases its Global Premium SUVs X-Trail & Qashqai in Kolkata at Nissan Move Beyond Golf Tournament

After successful tournaments in Delhi NCR and Chennai, Nissan Motor India has brought its ‘Move Beyond Golf Tournament’ to Kolkata, where it showcased its recently unveiled Global Premium SUVs X-Trail and Qashqai at The Tollygunge Club. Abhinav Apjit Bindra, was a special guest at the event, doing the tee off and presenting the prizes to the winners of the one-day golf tournament.

The tournament, which caters to a group of over 100 customers provides the participants with a day of golf and an opportunity to experience Nissan’s global, premium SUVs. The SUVs – the X-Trail and the Qashqai were first unveiled in October. The tournament will see members of the golf club compete under their respective categories. The categories of prizes will be Handicap Category Winners, Handicap Category Runner Up, Gross Winner, Gross Runner Up, Spot Prize Winners – Longest Drive, Closest to Pin, Nissan Powerful Drive Award, and Nissan Stylish Player Award.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd, said, “At Nissan Motor India, we believe in constantly enhancing the customer experience. We are thrilled to organize the Nissan Move Beyond golf tournament, a multi-city initiative designed to bring the Nissan brand experience closer to our premium customers and we are confident that this event will be a significant step towards building stronger relationships with them. The X-Trail and the Qashqai are globally renowned products, and the interest we have seen in both since our first showcase last October has been heart-warming.”

Nissan Motor India is committed to strengthening its presence in the Eastern India Region, which contributes to 15% of its overall sales. With around 20 dealers and sales points, Nissan is expanding its dealership network to provide customers with hassle-free buying and servicing experience. The Nissan Magnite has received an overwhelming response with 9,000 units in the Eastern India Region, reflecting the growing demand for Nissan’s products in this area.

In October last year, Nissan showcased its premium SUVs X-Trail, Qashqai, and Juke in India and announced the launch plans of these SUVs. X-Trail and Qashqai are undergoing feasibility tests in and around the company’s facilities in Chennai. Nissan aims to assess the SUVs’ suitability for the Indian car market and each vehicle’s ability to meet the needs of buyers.

Nissan has also announced that X-Trail would be the first model that would be introduced in the Indian market once the tests conclude successfully. The Nissan X-Trail is a premium SUV, available in both 5 and 7-seater. This X-Trail is equipped with Nissan’s innovative e-POWER drivetrain to power up family adventures.

A segment-defining model, the Nissan Qashqai marked with striking design is offered with two distinct powertrain options – one with 1.3-liter petrol with mild hybrid, which is offered with two outputs, and the other, powered by Nissan’s exclusive e-POWER technology.