Nora Fatehi Channels 50s Fashion in Stunning Royal Gown, Chic High Bun And Subtle Makeup- See PICS

Nora Fatehi embraces 50s fashion in Manish Malhotra’s exquisite number for IIFA awards 2023. See latest pics!

Nora Fatehi is a true fashionista. This dancing sensation never fails to charm fans with her impeccable sense of fashion. Whether it’s casual avatars or any red-carpet look, Nora continues to shine every time with her stunning appearance. Recently, Nora turned muse for renowned fashion designer, Manish Malhotra and donned a stunning ball gown for her glamorous look.

Nora Fatehi surprised her fans on Tuesday by sharing a series of pictures on social media with the caption, “Backstage madness with a 50’s touch.” For IIFA 2023, Nora slipped into a magnificent royal blue gown, giving a touch of a modern-day princess. The ensemble features a plunging neckline, silver embroidery on the bust and torso, flared bottom and a flowing train. To complete the ensemble, Nora opted for elegant accessories, black gloves, statement diamond rings and pearl stud earrings that matched her look beautifully.

Nora Fatehi kept her makeup subtle with nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara filled with lashes, contoured cheeks, dazzling highlighter and nude lip shade. The diva complemented her 50s look with a style chic high bun that added a touch of softness and sophistication to her whole attire.

Nora Fatehi Exudes High Dose of Glamour in 50s Inspired Vintage Gown:

Earlier, Nora Fatehi dropped a video while walking the ramp in the same gown. The actress captioned it “Show stopping for @manishmalhotra05 It was a lovely experience thank you so much! U and ur team were so hardworking, dynamic, professional and most importantly kind to me! The dress made me feel like a princess.”

On the professional front, Nora will be seen in `100 percent`, which is directed by Sajid Khan. The film will also feature John Abraham, Shehnaaz Gill and Riteish Deshmukh. She was recently seen in the song `Jedha Nasha` from Ayushmann Khurrana`s quirky thriller film `An Action Hero` which gathered massive responses for her sizzling dance.

