Nora Fatehi Plunging Backless Dress Creates Fireworks on a Monday Night- See HOT PICS

Nora Fatehi soars mercury levels in black thigh-slit dress. We just can’t get over from her last night look. Check out!

Nora Fatehi's Plunging Backless Dress Creates Fireworks on a Monday Night- See HOT PICS
Nora Fatehi’s Plunging Backless Dress Creates Fireworks on a Monday Night- See HOT PICS

Dancing sensation and actress, Nora Fatehi stepped out last night in Mumbai to attend the event. Well, we couldn’t take our eyes off her as she completely dazzled in all black ensemble. Pictures and videos are going viral and fans can’t stop gushing over her hotness. Not the first time, when Nora Fatehi completely stunned us with her incredible style and sizzling looks. Scroll down to see how the ‘Dilabr’ girl took the limelight this time as well.

For an event, Nora Fatehi adorned a backless black satin dress featuring a plunging backless, a cowl neckline, a thigh-high slit on the front, thin straps and a figure-hugging silhouette showcasing her curvaceous body. The diva kept her makeup glossy with subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, dark-brown lip shade, perfect brows, sharp contour and mascara filled with lashes. Nora styled her black dress with matching stilettoes, a tiny red bag and elegant watch. At the end, her styled wavy hair added class to her stunning black outfit.

Nora Fatehi Makes Black Look Fiery as Ever in Plunging Backless And High-Slit Dress:

On professional front, Nora Fatehi was last seen in a cameo in Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn starrer Thank God. The actress was also featured in the Jehda Nasha remix from Ayushmann Khurrana’s An Action Hero. Next, Nora will be seen sharing the screen space with Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham, and Shehnaaz Gill in Sajid Khan’s 100%, which is expected to release around Diwali but no confirmation has been made yet.

What do you guys think of Nora Fatehi’s Latest Look? Tell us in the comments below










