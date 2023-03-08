Home

On Women's Day, a Daughter's Letter to Her Non-Tech Savvy Mom!

A story of several households, this is an open letter to all mothers who are their own Wonder Woman!

Dear Mumma,

Have you cleared your phone storage yet? Yes, you got to do it by yourself this time. I know you, you know and we all know that you can do it. I agree that technology can be intimidating but who on earth can intimidate a mother? #MotherSupremacy. I see you scrolling through Facebook in your free time. I see you when you share some internet posts on home-beauty care, and things I should do to take care of my skin. I see you. And this proves that you can handle technology. But, why don’t you? It’s only that you need to push yourself a little more. When you say no to operating your phone yourself or ask others to help you with that basic WhatsApp video call, you are devoiding yourself of power. Imagine how this world would be a better place if all moms are armed with the power of technology! So, no more depending on bhaiyaa or me to fix your phone issues. You gotta learn to use all these apps to make your life easier. Mom, I see you doing so much for us, for everybody but trust me when I say it, you owe yourself the power of technology.

It is all about taking baby steps; remember how you taught me to do things? Mumma, I understand how women have traditionally been asked to take a backseat when it comes to worldly matters but you know what, technology gives you that grand window into the world that was always kept away from you. You can travel the whole world virtually, can meet other women, join communities, build brands, and honestly, even become a fabulous entrepreneur and just give yourself those wings. Mom, use the power technology and fly higher. I have your back!

When you do everything by yourself with much so much elegance and fortitude, why do you have to depend upon someone now to get your sim card changed or order things online? Why you must call bhaiya to get your excel sheet sorted? Why do you always want me to export your school-related word files to pdfs?

No, don’t tell me again, “Arre thoda bhaut toh kar hi lete hain, itna detail mai har chiz seekhne ki kya zaroorat hai mujhe? Tum log ho na itni help toh kar hi sakte ho mumma ki?! (I do know to use a few things but what is the need to know everything, You all can help me that much, right?).” No mom, this emotional blackmail will not work everytime. (inserting staring emoji). And it’s not even about that anymore. You are the woman who has taught me strength and asked me to never give up on things in the harshest of situations, and that’s exactly what I want from you. I want you to take charge of your life. I want you to be independent.

I am not blaming you here, mumma. I know the world is unfair and the way technology and its jargon are created – it is more stereotyped for the male domain. Often, people look for that ‘tech guy’ to solve issues with laptops, phones, or any other digital device. There is a visible gender disparity. Even I am not aware of everything but you know what pricked me the most? That boy at the phone store who said, “Bhaiya, mujhe apni mother ke liye phone chahiye. Kuch acha but simple sa dikha do unhe to zyada use karna ata nhi. Kuch simple sasta dikha do.” This made me wonder, yes I don’t know about his mother and maybe it is not right to judge, but why are moms relegated to not being able to keep up with the technology in vogue? Why moms are stereotyped as non-tech-friendly?

The irony of the digital age is, you get the problems on digital platforms and the solutions are also on digital platforms. The digital realm is tricky and confusing but do you know where most answers can be found? On the internet itself! Technology to your rescue, mom!

I promise to not get annoyed when you ask me things about emailing your school-related stuff, or when you ask about changing DPs or anything about technology. But you too promise to take that step toward accepting technology, learning it, and embracing the digital world. We are here for you!

You don’t need a Superman, be your own Wonder Woman, Maa!

